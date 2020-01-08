Home Lifestyle Books

Stories, music and dance come together in literary form

Keligopalam, which is mostly about lyrics & stories in Shringara rasa sourced by the late Malladi Ramakrishna Sastry, was launched recently.

Published: 08th January 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

The book 'Keligopalam' is mostly about lyrics and stories in the Shringara rasa

The book 'Keligopalam' is mostly about lyrics and stories in the Shringara rasa| Express

By Aruna Chandaraju
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Sometimes, a book release can be a dry affair but this one was teamed with a classical dance and music performance and accompanied by speeches from articulate and knowledgeable persons, so it was indeed an absorbing event by all accounts.

The book Keligopalam, which is a garland of short stories written and javalis collected by Malladi Ramakrishna Sastry. This book, which  also contains songs by VAK Ranga Rao, has been edited by well-known classical dancer Dr Yashoda Thakore and published by Samskruthi, Guntur. It was released at Saptaparni Cultural Centre, Hyderabad last Saturday. The event was emceed  by Kuchipudi artist Sindhuja along with Bharatanatyam dancer Hari Mangalampalli.

The book is mostly about lyrics and stories in the Shringara rasa. These were sourced and handwritten by the late Malladi Ramakrishna Sastry, a great scholar, author and a polyglot who was reputed to know around 50 languages! VAK Ranga Rao is a renowned music-scholar, film historian, and dance-critic. 

These are of the unpublished collected by Malladi Ramakrishna Sastry Garu. Yashoda said to this newspaper, “This gave scope to present a variety of moods depicted in javalis. Each is a different nayika.” Following this, another reputed classical dancer Dr Anupama Kylash presented a javali penned by VAK Rangarao Garu which went, “Manalo manaki ee thagavlaa”, in Raga Kalyani and Aditalam. which is also part of the published book.

The book was then released by musicologist and classical-music-and-dance scholar  Dr Pappu Venugopala Rao and the first copy was handed over to Malladi Rajeswara Sastry (grandson of Ramakrishna Sastry). The next few copies were presented to Jayaprabha and Ranga Rao.After this, Malladi Rajeswara Sastry spoke about his grandfather.

Pappu Venugopala Rao’s speech dwelt on javalis  and the genre of story writing. He also said that Malladi Ramakrisha Sastry’s stories appealed to readers as they were able to identify with the characters and situations therein. Jayaprabha expressed her views on how the devadasis aka Kalavantulu kept alive the heritage of classical dance and music and yet were scorned by the British who also abolished this institution with a law. 

Ranga Rao spoke about his relationship with the legendary Ramakrishna Sastry and praised his scholarship. Later, speaking exclusively to Hyderabad Express, he said: “I am grateful not only to Malladi Ramakrishna Sastry but also to his wife and children.  In the mid-60s when I was frittering away my interests in Telugu literature without a proper direction, he gave me a focus and direction.

His son later gave me a notebook in which his father noted down a few javalis directly from a devadasi in his native town of Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh. I was happy when dancer scholar Dr.Yashoda came forward to publish them. I added a few stories by Malladi about devadasis.  As an afterthought, I added a few songs I wrote for dance about 40 years ago. And that is how the book Keligopalam happened!” The book is a valuable addition to the bookshelves of educational institutions where classical music and dance are taught as well as dance scholars and practitioners.

Yashoda performed 4 Javalis in the Kalavantula (the Telugu Devadasi) style.

  • Endukura Kopamu (Hindustani Kapi, Aadi). Music: K. Seshulata

  • Raayabaarama Mpinaada ( Behag, Chaapu) Music: K. Seahulata

  • Illerugaka Maari (Surati, Aadi). Music: Traditionally learnt from Kalavantulu ladies

  • Sokkiyunnavela (Sankarabharanam, Tisram Jaati, Eka). Music: TK. Saroja.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keligopalam VAK Ranga Rao Malladi Ramakrishna Sastry Dr Yashoda Thakore
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp