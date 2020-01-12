Home Lifestyle Books

'The Weight of a Cherry Blossom': A memoir by author Shruti Buddhavarapu

Shruti starts with her earliest memories of how her family fits together.

Published: 12th January 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Sometimes uncomfortable, sometimes startlingly familiar, this is a chronicle of the soul in the modern Indian era.

By PS NISSIM
Express News Service

People are like onions, with layers of personality. But their conversations are usually about the topmost layers alone: the job they’re doing, their hobbies in their free time, the food they’re interested in. Take away those layers, and we have the core of the person. It’s something that isn’t exposed too often because it’s sensitive to light. But Shruti Buddhavarapu takes the plunge. In her memoir The Weight of a Cherry Blossom, she lets us peer into her inner self.

Her connections to her family, her sickness which is often ignored in public discourse, the mortality of her near and dear, the modern loneliness of perpetually shifting homes—all are covered in detail. In the process, we learn to know her better than our own family. Shruti starts with her earliest memories of how her family fits together. What were her parents’ childhoods like, and how did their respective families affect their natures? As is typical in upwardly mobile India, her extended family spreads across states and languages, creating a broad swathe of influences, a fertile soil for Shruti to blossom in. Her enthusiastic adoption of books and stories further enriches her.

The narrative moves to Shruti’s discovery of her body’s fragility: she suffers from PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), a disorder prevalent in nearly a fifth of Indian women, but not discussed as frequently as it should be. The disorder affects her periods and her metabolism besides making physical intimacy difficult. She speaks of her experience, living with it, and the embarrassment of consulting doctors with almost-Victorian attitudes (“having an affair” becoming a euphemism for sex). 

Death looms large over her, as she loses her grandparents over a relatively short time, and her mother is admitted to the ICU. She’s been close to her grandparents, seeing how her grandmother handles her husband’s death and eventually passes away herself. The incidents remind her of her own friends, taken from the world too soon. People are there one day, gone the next—her thoughts spur her to cherish them all the more. 

Finally, the last section (but there is no real chronological order in which this book must be read) speaks of the unbearable lightness of the travelling being. Like many others in this age, Shruti has made multiple homes through her life. Although each of these places holds space in her heart, it is hard to say where exactly she feels she “belongs”. Her friends alone remain as markers of the places she’s lived in, but they too move on in time. Like the titular cherry blossom, she is blown by life to the next destination. 

Sometimes uncomfortable, sometimes startlingly familiar, this is a chronicle of the soul in the modern Indian era.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shruti Buddhavarapu The Weight of a Cherry Blossom
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp