'Kashmir Bahiranga Cherasala' tells the aftermath of repeal of Article 370

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A book on the collection of translated essays of various authors in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and consequent developments titled Kashmir Bahiranga Cherasala (Kashmir an open-air prison) edited by SA David was released in the city on Friday. The book contains 30 articles authored by popular rights activists and journalists.

Speaking on the occasion, renowned Kashmiri journalist Gowhar Geelani narrated how communication networks were suspended in Kashmir. "Our voices are being throttled," he said, adding that the crackdown in the state was not just a matter of human rights but also of the political rights of the Kashmiris.

Speaking at the launch of the book, Veekshanam Editor N Venugopal drew a parallel between Gowhar Geelani’s visit to Hyderabad and Sheikh Abdullah’s visit to the city in the 1940s. "In 1946, Sheikh Abdullah was invited by the leaders of the Telangana people’s armed struggle, Ravi Narayana Reddy and Arutla Ramachandra Reddy, to speak in public meetings in the city."