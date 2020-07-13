A novel a day, keeps all worries away: NBT donates over 1,000 books to Delhi COVID-19 care centre

By Express News Service

As it is proven that reading can reduce stress, the National Book Trust of India (NBT) is doing its bit by donating books to the Sardar Patel Quarantine COVID Care Centre at Chhatarpur.

This one-of-akind initiative is in collaboration with the Delhi government.

NBT has donated over 1,000 books and 100 copies of NBT’s magazines/journals – Pustak Sanskriti and Readers Club Bulletin.

NBT Director Yuvraj Malik said, “Good books create a positive mindset in people battling with corona, which helps them overcome the mental frustration during their quarantine period. Patients often spend most of their time on the phone. This library will give them an option to read books instead.”