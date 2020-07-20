Actor Tisca Chopra untaboots menstruation for young minds in her new book

By Express News Service

The more we talk about menstrual health, the more we are able to erase this ‘taboo’. A new book comprising honest dialogues and advice for nine to 13 year olds on menstruation, will soon be launched by Westland Publications. Actor and film producer Tisca Chopra, wrote the book.

Chopra graduated in English Literature from Hindu College before taking up acting professionally. “In trying to entertain and also provide suitable conversation topics for my daughter, I discovered the joy of children’s books. Books are a fantastic and practically effective tool for initiating critical conversations.

While I enjoy reading and writing fiction, I believe children need good nonfiction book as well, to address the need for sharing information in a way they don’t feel lectured by parents.” Chopra adds that with all of us confined to our homes, she wanted to create a meaningful book for young girls. “Including my daughter, Tara. And so my publisher and I discussed the idea of this book that may well become an essential read for girls on their way to becoming young women.

Mothers, daughters and their friends can bond around the book and discuss it as friends.” The book contains suggestions from experts, and offers an in-depth understanding on how to deal with physical, emotional and social changes and make the best of the growing up years.

Speaking on the acquisition, Vidhi Bhargava, Publisher, Red Panda, an imprint of Westland Publications said, “We are very excited about publishing Tisca Chopra’s forthcoming children’s book under Westland’s children’s imprint Red Panda. Tisca has made a mark with unusual and powerful roles in various mediums, and her passion and commitment are reflected in her writing as well.” Chopra says she is comfortable on being called a “book person” and reveals that she can be often found “at home with a book in hand”.

