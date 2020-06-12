STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Breaking the corporate wheel with new book 'And She Quit Her Job'

Suggesting some steps that one needs to take prior to moving away from the conventional career model, Verma says it is essential to figure out the bigger long-term goal.

Published: 12th June 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Surabhi Verma, author of And She Quit Her Job

Surabhi Verma, author of And She Quit Her Job

By Express News Service

One aspect that got highlighted over these last few months in lockdown, is the job insecurity in conventional careers.  The unending saga of job losses has made many second guess their career choices. Surabhi Verma, author of And She Quit Her Job – which inspires millennials to break the cycle of 9-to-5 jobs and opt for an unconventional yet sustainable career option – says this the best time to pave a path of independence.

The search for an unconventional career option was something Verma undertook after she realised how unsatisfied she was with her job. “Once I understood how the corporate world works, and how long it takes to be in a stable position, I felt the need to focus my creative instincts elsewhere. I called it quits in 2016 without any solid plan for the future. Instinctively, I started writing and all of it came together as a book that got published in 2018,” says the writer, who points out how there is constant pressure from society about climbing the corporate ladder, citing this as a major reason for depression and anxiety in young people.

“We end up following others and over the time anxiety builds up. We start wondering how long we can continue working in the corporate structure. Though no job is without stress, I believe that if we do something we love, it will not only be sustainable, but also fulfilling. So, with the working from home, especially during this pandemic, millennials have started realising that companies can allow them to work from home. Also, they realise that they can be their own boss, but to do that you have to take a firm decision along with being 100 per cent sure of what would be the next step,” says Verma, cautioning that the road to being one’s own boss isn’t going to be easy and comes with its own set of challenges.

Suggesting some steps that one needs to take prior to moving away from the conventional career model, Verma says it is essential to figure out the bigger long-term goal.“Once you have decided the goal then you can work on your finances. Even if you are freelancing there is no surety of projects so maintaining finances is crucial. But “only move out of a 9-to-5 job, if you are ready creatively. Hence, the entire process needs to be systematic and a conscious decision must be made,” concludes Verma.

In a nutshell
The unending saga of job losses in COVID has made many second guess their career choices. Surabhi Verma, author of And She Quit Her Job – which inspires millennials to break the cycle of 9-to-5 jobs and opt for an unconventional yet sustainable career – says this the best time to breakfree. But “only move out of a 9-to-5 job, if you are ready creatively. Hence, the entire process needs to be systematic,” says Verma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
And She Quit Her Job coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp