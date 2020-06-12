Breaking the corporate wheel with new book 'And She Quit Her Job'

By Express News Service

One aspect that got highlighted over these last few months in lockdown, is the job insecurity in conventional careers. The unending saga of job losses has made many second guess their career choices. Surabhi Verma, author of And She Quit Her Job – which inspires millennials to break the cycle of 9-to-5 jobs and opt for an unconventional yet sustainable career option – says this the best time to pave a path of independence.

The search for an unconventional career option was something Verma undertook after she realised how unsatisfied she was with her job. “Once I understood how the corporate world works, and how long it takes to be in a stable position, I felt the need to focus my creative instincts elsewhere. I called it quits in 2016 without any solid plan for the future. Instinctively, I started writing and all of it came together as a book that got published in 2018,” says the writer, who points out how there is constant pressure from society about climbing the corporate ladder, citing this as a major reason for depression and anxiety in young people.

“We end up following others and over the time anxiety builds up. We start wondering how long we can continue working in the corporate structure. Though no job is without stress, I believe that if we do something we love, it will not only be sustainable, but also fulfilling. So, with the working from home, especially during this pandemic, millennials have started realising that companies can allow them to work from home. Also, they realise that they can be their own boss, but to do that you have to take a firm decision along with being 100 per cent sure of what would be the next step,” says Verma, cautioning that the road to being one’s own boss isn’t going to be easy and comes with its own set of challenges.

Suggesting some steps that one needs to take prior to moving away from the conventional career model, Verma says it is essential to figure out the bigger long-term goal.“Once you have decided the goal then you can work on your finances. Even if you are freelancing there is no surety of projects so maintaining finances is crucial. But “only move out of a 9-to-5 job, if you are ready creatively. Hence, the entire process needs to be systematic and a conscious decision must be made,” concludes Verma.

