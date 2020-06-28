STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

'A Burning' book review: No country for the troubled

The book gradually traces 22-year-old Jivan's journey from being an ordinary physical instructor in a school to a powerful politician—an education secretary in the government.

Published: 28th June 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Neha Kirpal
Express News Service

At the courthouse, there is a garden. There is new soil under my feet, the bigness of trees in the yard, light so bright it hits my eyes like broken glass, a stampede of reporters who scream questions and fight to take a picture of my face. Policemen surround me as soon as I exit the van, and I walk as if inside a shell."

Twenty-two-year-old Jivan, a Muslim sales clerk working at a departmental store, who resides in a slum, has a seemingly innocuous reaction to a terrorist bombing attack on a train.

"If the police didn’t help ordinary people like you and me, if the police watched them die, doesn’t that mean, that the government is also a terrorist?" she comments on a Facebook post, in a fit of unthinking rage and emotion. Shortly afterwards, she is arrested for her suspected involvement in assisting the terrorists who planned the brutal attack that killed more than a hundred people.

This is followed by an account of Jivan’s life from within the deplorable confines of prison. When she narrates her life of "poverty and misfortune"—the truth and her innocence—to a journalist who agrees to interview her in jail, she is taken aback when the newspaper article misconstrues her story as the roots of a terrorist's "lifelong anger at the government".

After several hopeless days when she goes to court for trial, she is finally awarded a death sentence due to multiple charges of “waging of war against the government, murder and criminal conspiracy, knowingly facilitating acts preparatory to a terrorist act and voluntarily harbouring terrorists”.

Jivan is a former student of the PT teacher of a girls’ school, another central character in the book. 'PT Sir', who starts attending rallies of an opposition party of the government, ends up getting the work of a false witness in court in return for "gifts" from the party.

By using this power against Jivan in the case, the book gradually traces his journey from being an ordinary physical instructor in a school to a powerful politician—an education secretary in the government. Further, Jivan gave occasional English lessons to Lovely, a eunuch who is an aspiring actor.

Along the way, Lovely describes several of her experiences—the stigma, challenges and humiliation attached to being a eunuch in India. She testifies for Jivan in court, which unfortunately does not help her friend, but instead helps Lovely get noticed by the media—and production houses—leading her to being cast in a dream role.

What is being called one of the biggest international debuts of this year, thus, moves ahead swiftly, flitting seamlessly between its short chapters that captivate the reader with its gripping plot involving three main characters, each of whom seek to rise in life. Jivan craves a middle class existence, PT Sir wants political power and Lovely aspires for fame in the movies.

The writing, though simple, is descriptive and powerful. Recreating some of the recent incidents of lynching in the country, the book also throws light on what it means in today’s India to belong to a "minority religion that encourages the eating of beef".

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
A Burning A Burning book review Megha Majumdar
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp