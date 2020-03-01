Home Lifestyle Books

'The Legend of Himal and Nagrai' review: Lore from the Valley

It is perhaps a sign of our disconnect from our roots, that we’ve begun to think of folktales as being ‘for kids’.

Published: 01st March 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

By PS NISSIM
Express News Service

It is perhaps a sign of our disconnect from our roots, that we’ve begun to think of folktales as being ‘for kids’. Back in the villages where they are still popular, they’re heard and recited by people of all ages. In her collection The Legend of Himal and Nagrai, Onaiza Drabu brings us a selection of some of the best folktales that people in Kashmir have been telling each other for centuries.

The 29 stories featured are divided into groups: tales of mythical creatures, animal stories, people, and origins of proverbs. All these are rooted in the Valley, with the mountains and nature as the backdrop and culture as the context. The first section, also the most comprehensive, talks of folk heroes and tragedies. It includes the popular romance of the serpent king Nagrai and the human princess Himal, which is also connected to a natural spring near Srinagar.

The second section of animal tales has multiple connections with similar stories elsewhere. For example, the story of the goat who bypasses her would-be predators by asking for time to get fatter. In this variation, the goat’s kids deter the predators. The third section focuses on human interactions, such as the story of the princess who describes love as salt—needed to flavour all life.

And the last section features, among others, the origins of the proverb ‘a bear’s friendship’ (ie: “a friendship with a fool is dangerous”), and a Kashmiri lullaby. Drabu has also added a sort of meta-story at the end, which fuses folklore and popular cultural references such as the song ‘Bhumbro Bhumbro’ and the mystic poet Lal Ded. Drabu makes it a point to use Kashmiri storytelling conventions in her English retelling—so, for example, the stories frequently begin with the word ‘Dapaan’, which is explained as ‘it is said that…’. Professions, relationships and monsters are frequently called by their original Kashmiri name.

A few words are left to be explained in context, while others are explained in the glossary. More importantly, the culture of the place itself is retained; for example, fairyland, a place where mythical beasts live, is said to be situated far in the Himalayan mountains. Mountain springs—a precious and revered resource—are portals to the underworld. The references never quite overwhelm the story, but make its roots clear. It’s a delicate balancing act, and Drabu succeeds brilliantly.

The stories also never get watered down for the modern audience, the way several European stories are these days. Not only are they not meant for kids alone, they don’t even always end happily. The title story, for example, ends in Shakespeare-level sadness. Lead characters of several other stories never get the justice we’d like for them. The stories don’t always teach a moral lesson. They’re just stories, meant to be told huddled around the stove on a winter night, with twists and surprises for the audiences. The amount of research and effort that Drabu has put into the book shows in its authenticity and voice. In this age of a million opinions on Kashmir, it feels good to listen in on these age-old stories that are part of the culture of the mountains and realise the various ways in which we are all connected. Definitely worth a read.

The Legend of Himal and Nagrai
Retold by: Onaiza Drabu
Publisher: Speaking Tiger
Pages: 224
Price: Rs 350

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Book review
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp