'The Legend of Himal and Nagrai' review: Lore from the Valley

It is perhaps a sign of our disconnect from our roots, that we’ve begun to think of folktales as being ‘for kids’. Back in the villages where they are still popular, they’re heard and recited by people of all ages. In her collection The Legend of Himal and Nagrai, Onaiza Drabu brings us a selection of some of the best folktales that people in Kashmir have been telling each other for centuries.

The 29 stories featured are divided into groups: tales of mythical creatures, animal stories, people, and origins of proverbs. All these are rooted in the Valley, with the mountains and nature as the backdrop and culture as the context. The first section, also the most comprehensive, talks of folk heroes and tragedies. It includes the popular romance of the serpent king Nagrai and the human princess Himal, which is also connected to a natural spring near Srinagar.

The second section of animal tales has multiple connections with similar stories elsewhere. For example, the story of the goat who bypasses her would-be predators by asking for time to get fatter. In this variation, the goat’s kids deter the predators. The third section focuses on human interactions, such as the story of the princess who describes love as salt—needed to flavour all life.

And the last section features, among others, the origins of the proverb ‘a bear’s friendship’ (ie: “a friendship with a fool is dangerous”), and a Kashmiri lullaby. Drabu has also added a sort of meta-story at the end, which fuses folklore and popular cultural references such as the song ‘Bhumbro Bhumbro’ and the mystic poet Lal Ded. Drabu makes it a point to use Kashmiri storytelling conventions in her English retelling—so, for example, the stories frequently begin with the word ‘Dapaan’, which is explained as ‘it is said that…’. Professions, relationships and monsters are frequently called by their original Kashmiri name.

A few words are left to be explained in context, while others are explained in the glossary. More importantly, the culture of the place itself is retained; for example, fairyland, a place where mythical beasts live, is said to be situated far in the Himalayan mountains. Mountain springs—a precious and revered resource—are portals to the underworld. The references never quite overwhelm the story, but make its roots clear. It’s a delicate balancing act, and Drabu succeeds brilliantly.

The stories also never get watered down for the modern audience, the way several European stories are these days. Not only are they not meant for kids alone, they don’t even always end happily. The title story, for example, ends in Shakespeare-level sadness. Lead characters of several other stories never get the justice we’d like for them. The stories don’t always teach a moral lesson. They’re just stories, meant to be told huddled around the stove on a winter night, with twists and surprises for the audiences. The amount of research and effort that Drabu has put into the book shows in its authenticity and voice. In this age of a million opinions on Kashmir, it feels good to listen in on these age-old stories that are part of the culture of the mountains and realise the various ways in which we are all connected. Definitely worth a read.

