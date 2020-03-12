STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

‘Fantasy genre is always fantastic’: Author Jatin Gupta

Jatin, a resident of Malaysian Township at Hi-Tec City is the Head of Business Operations at a leading gaming company.

Published: 12th March 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Author Jatin Gupta

Author Jatin Gupta

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  What’s common to ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Lord of the Rings’, ‘World of War Crafts’ and Hyderabad’s very own ‘Kali Yuga: The Ascension’? They are all fantasy genre series that have been global bestsellers as books or television series and the last one, Kali Yuga, aspires to be one.

A book by Hyderabadi author Jatin Gupta, it is a tale which dates back to many centuries ago, set in the mythical land of Shivpuri in the great Himalayas.  

Jatin, a resident of Malaysian Township at Hi-Tec City is the Head of Business Operations at a leading gaming company. A management professional with over 15 years of work experience in consumer product, he says that travelling and getting nostalgic about the stories that he heard from his grandparents is what made him write the book.

“In the last two years, I was reading a lot of fiction, fantasy, mythology genres and I read or watched Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, World of WarCraft (a video game which has spawned novels and movies too). I feel that mythological stories, which our parents and grandparents narrated to us during our bedtime, triggers our imagination like no other genre. Having grown up on such stuff, and thanks to my fertile imagination, one find day I started writing a fantasy book last year,” says Jatin.

Although he admits that his 350-page book published by Rupa Publishers is now doing well, having sold over 2,500 copies in the last eight weeks or so, he did face rejections from over 23 publications prior to hitting the bull’s eye.

“After I finished 120 pages, I ran it by my wife Harika who read it like a book lover and she said it was gripping. I then sent it to my friend Karan Chawla and his wife who are part of Bollywood and reads film scripts as part of their work. They both read about 350 pages and gave me the thumbs up to complete it and get it published.”

Although his first book was ‘Winning Like Saina: Think & Succeed like Nehwal’ in 2018 of self-help genre, Jatin says fantasy is his kind of genre.

As is the trend with current books, Jatin also brought out a book trailer (a book that is creatively packed to look like a movie trailer), which he said worked out well and helped in more sales of the book.

A full-time management professional and a hands-on dad of two toddlers, Jatin says that he took over a year to write the book and his favourite time was usually after 12 am or before 5 am.

With the same enthusiasm, he wants to write part of the book and bring it out next year. For now, he is looking forward to do some book signings and readings in Mumbai and Bengaluru for his 240-page book priced at Rs 295. ‘Kali Yuga: The

Ascension’ sets out to answer this question. Guru Parshuram, guide, and leader of the five outcast clans of the Rudrasena-Him Manavs, Bhuals, Aghoras, Nand Garajnas and Agneyas-prepares for the prophesied reincarnation of Lord Anjaneya in one of the clans. What follows is a rollercoaster ride that takes you deep into a mystical, magical world of honour, valour, bravery and self-sacrifice, as the timeless clash of good and evil unfolds.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jatin Gupta author Jatin Gupta books
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp