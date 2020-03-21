STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decoding the benefits of 'dry fasting'

Published: 21st March 2020

The Dry Fasting Miracle: From Deprive to Thrive

By Express News Service

In the olden days, people ate early because there was hardly any light after sunset. Their next meal would only be after sunrise. This sort of abstaining from food for 12 hours or more (we call it dry fasting now) was practised by people irrespective of what the religion they followed because of  its inherent health benefits. But over a period of time, the practice went out of fashion. The changed lifestyle led to people having their dinner much late at night. Slowly, this norm resulted in emergence of many diseases. These days we are going back to our olden practices.

People are increasingly beginning to realise that those habits were much better for living a holistically healthy life. With dieticians advocating dry fasting, Penguin Random House India is coming up with a new book, The Dry Fasting Miracle: From Deprive to Thrive. The book is jointly authored by renowned personal lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho and Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Ali Bin Rashed Al Nuami, a member of the Ajman royal family in the United Arab Emirates.

A comprehensive guide on beauty and general well-being, the book talks about how ‘dry fasting’ can stimulate the body, help one find the right balance between the ‘elimination phase’ and the ‘building phase’, aid in weight loss and avoid a number of diseases. It is a comprehensive guide on beauty and general well-being and helps you discover the miracle of dry fasting and the route to a new you. “I have myself experienced the benefits of dry fasting and intermittent fasting –this helps body’s natural healing and regeneration, so I will always advocate this.

World-over people are experiencing the miracles of adopting dry and intermittent fasting,” says Coutinho, talking about the book. “The new, revised and updated version of The Dry Fasting Miracle that I have co-authored with Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Ali Bin Rashed Al Nuaimi is backed by more research and evidence. We are hoping that the book changes the health of every person who reads in a positive manner,” he adds.

“In essence of this book is a miracle for humankind, as it has the ability to transform people into better, healthier versions of themselves. It teaches them to actually live, and not just survive,” remarks Sheikh Nuaimi.“The book explains the benefits of dryfasting. It is peppered with personal experiences and a simple, easy to follow routine. I hope readers are able experience the dry fasting miracle for themselves,” says Milee Ashwarya, Publisher, Ebury and Vintage and Commissioning Editor of the book.

The Dry Fasting Miracle: From Deprive to Thrive
By Luke Coutinho and Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Ali Bin Rashed Al Nuami 
Publisher: Penguin Random House India
Price: Rs 296

