The lessons of chasing success 

Cut to the Chase includes interviews with CEOs, Management consultants and senior industry professionals to highlight strategies that worked well for them in their organisations. 

Published: 23rd March 2020 07:40 AM

Author Sidharth Blaakrishna

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a world of increasing competitiveness, a new book titled Cut to the Chase has been published. It targets professionals and helps them being more adept at their work. 

Along with providing coaching for strategy formulation and implementation, it is also a treatise with universal applicability that can help individuals succeed in varying lines of work. Cut to the Chase includes interviews with CEOs, Management consultants and senior industry professionals to highlight strategies that worked well for them in their organisations.

Cut to the Chase
By Sidharth Balakrishna
Publisher: Sage Publications Pvt. Ltd
Pages: 272
Price: Rs 450

Author Sidharth Balakrishna says, “I am sure that this book, with its approach towards developing an analytical mindset and many practical examples, will benefit both industry professionals and students to achieve more at work. I have benefited from working with a variety of companies either in leadership roles or as a Management Consultant, as well as while mentoring startups and have tried to distill some of my learnings to benefit others.”

Balakrishna has led corporate strategy at large Indian conglomerates such as Vedanta and Essel (Zee) Groups. In his book, he emphasises on practical challenges and examples relevant to the Indian context, outlining approaches which executives in various companies can adopt to ensure they are more successful and effective in their work.

In his foreword to the book, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman BW Businessworld Group and Founder, Exchange4Media, writes, “Sidharth Balakrishna, with his unique multi-industry senior leadership experience and multidisciplinary approach, has written a very simple, de-jargonised, anectodal and funny account of how the world is changing and how one can create a strategy that creates winners. The book is relatable and practical. It is a  thought creator.”

