Free books to make you stay put at home during coronavirus lockdown

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Giving you another option to use your time wisely in quarantine is the National Book Trust’s offer of letting you download its best-selling titles for free as part of its #StayHomeIndiaWithBooks initiative.



“The HRD minister himself is an author and a keen reader, and wanted people to read quality material while being at home,” said The National Book Trust, India Director Yuvraj Malik, adding, “It’s our mandate to promote books and reading. So, in tune with the government’s objective, we have launched this scheme.”

There are over 100+ downloadable books available in PDF format at NBT’s website (nbtindia.gov.in). The books cover all genres of fiction, biography, popular science, teacher’s handbook. Books for children and young adults and are available in Hindi, English, Asamiya, Bangla, Guajarati, Malayalam, Odia, Marathi, Kokborok, Mizo, Bodo, Nepali, Tamil, Punjabi, Telugu, Kannada, Urdu and Sanskrit.In addition, are books by Rabindranath Tagore, Munshi Premchand, Mahatma Gandhi. All in all, the reading list has something for everyone in the family to read and enjoy. More titles are to be added to the list.

Some select titles include, Holidays Have Come by Abanindra Nath Thakur, Animals You Can’t Forget by Ruskin Bond, Nine Little Birds, The Puzzle, Gandhi Tatva Satkam, Women Scientists in India, Activity-Based Learning Science, A Touch of Glass, Gandhi: Warrior of Non-Violence, and many more.



“At NBT India, we want that people should make good use of their time while staying indoors and enjoy reading books without worrying about how to buy books. Our endeavour has always been to promote reading and awareness in the country,” Malik added. The PDFs are meant solely for reading purpose only. Any unauthorised or commercial use of these books is not permissible and will be considered illegal.