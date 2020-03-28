STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Free books to make you stay put at home during coronavirus lockdown

There are over 100+ downloadable books available in PDF format at NBT’s website (nbtindia.gov.in). The books cover all genres of fiction,

Published: 28th March 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Giving you another option to use your time wisely in quarantine is the National Book Trust’s offer of letting you download its best-selling titles for free as part of its #StayHomeIndiaWithBooks initiative.

“The HRD minister himself is an author and a keen reader, and wanted people to read quality material while being at home,” said  The National Book Trust, India Director Yuvraj Malik, adding, “It’s our mandate to promote books and reading. So, in tune with the government’s objective, we have launched this scheme.”

There are over 100+ downloadable books available in PDF format at NBT’s website (nbtindia.gov.in). The books cover all genres of fiction, biography, popular science, teacher’s handbook. Books for children and young adults and are available in Hindi, English, Asamiya, Bangla, Guajarati, Malayalam, Odia, Marathi, Kokborok, Mizo, Bodo, Nepali, Tamil, Punjabi, Telugu, Kannada, Urdu and Sanskrit.In addition, are books by Rabindranath Tagore, Munshi Premchand, Mahatma Gandhi. All in all, the reading list has something for everyone in the family to read and enjoy. More titles are to be added to the list. 

Some select titles include, Holidays Have Come by Abanindra Nath Thakur, Animals You Can’t Forget by Ruskin Bond, Nine Little Birds, The Puzzle, Gandhi Tatva Satkam, Women Scientists in India, Activity-Based Learning Science, A Touch of Glass, Gandhi: Warrior of Non-Violence, and many more.  

“At NBT India, we want that people should make good use of their time while staying indoors and enjoy reading books without worrying about how to buy books. Our endeavour has always been to promote reading and awareness in the country,” Malik added. The PDFs are meant solely for reading purpose only. Any unauthorised or commercial use of these books is  not permissible and will be considered illegal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 National Book Trust
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp