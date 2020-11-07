STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

HarperCollins to publish New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's biography

The book examines the prime minister of New Zealand through the authors' interviews with her, her multitude of public statements and speeches, and through the words of those who know her.

Published: 07th November 2020 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Photo| AFP

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (File Photo| AFP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A biography of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has recently been re-elected in a landslide victory, will be published next year which will explore the influences that have shaped her and made her a leader with a different way of doing things.

HarperCollins Publishers India has announced the acquisition of book, which will be authored by Supriya Vani and Carl A Harte.

The book examines the prime minister of New Zealand through the authors' interviews with her, her multitude of public statements and speeches, and through the words of those who know her.

The second world leader to give birth while in office, the feminist legacy that she bears with respect to the women who shaped her ideology is given special attention in this narrative.

The book aims to take the reader to the places, to meet the people and see the culture, and understand the events that propelled this daughter of a small-town policeman to high office, the publishers said.

Ever since she took office for the first time, riding a wave of 'Jacindamania' in 2017, Ardern has made the right choices, be they related to terrorism and right-wing terror, women's and LGBTQ rights, labour reforms or climate change.

She has also shown herself to be an exceptionally thoughtful, compassionate, and effective leader, impressing the world with the way she handled the COVID-19 crisis, which cemented her reputation as a global female political icon.

"My interviews with Jacinda Ardern revealed her to be a person who truly embodies empathy and compassion.

She entered politics for the sake of children and I hope this biography inspires young girls to realise their full potential," said Vani.

According to Harte, having demonstrated in crisis her rare mix of mettle and empathy, Ardern has proved herself a leader almost without parallel in these times.

Udayan Mitra, publisher (literary division) at HarperCollins India, said the book will give readers an insight into the inner world of one of the most charismatic and inspirational international figures of our time.

"When Jacinda Ardern swept back to power in the elections, her victory reaffirmed her immense popularity and the high regard she is held in as a leader.

In fact, Ardern is much more than a successful politician: she is an iconic figure who people across the world have great respect for, and an icon for feminism everywhere," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand Jacinda Ardern Jacinda Ardern biography
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp