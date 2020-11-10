STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pandemic literature for children

'Till We Hug Again' explores the dilemma of a child who must unlearn the way he has been engaging in social activities because of the pandemic.

Published: 10th November 2020 08:58 AM

Navneet's new titles- Till We Hug Again and The Real Superheroes

Navneet’s new titles- Till We Hug Again and The Real Superheroes

By Express News Service

Navneet Publication just launched two titles to help children cope and adapt to the new normal. The titles, 'Till We Hug Again' and 'Mylo Discovers The Real Superheroes' under the 'Mylo The Mongoose' series, are brought out so that the children ease into the new ways of studying, socialising, playing, and finding ways to stay occupied. 

'Till We Hug Again' explores the dilemma of a child who must unlearn the way he has been engaging in social activities because of the current situation and remain connected with loved ones despite maintaining social distancing. 

​'The Real Superheroes' attempts to put an end to the fears that disturb the child’s mind. The books explain the need for safety to children, and help them appreciate Corona warriors risking their lives so we may have a chance.

According to Prriety Gosalia, Publication Head, Children’s books, Navneet Education, “The lockdown affected everyone, and we believe it is our responsibility to help children deal with the difficult situation better.” Gosalia explains that a child would feel 10 times more trauma than an adult because they are still growing up and don’t have all the answers. 

“A sudden change would add on to such feelings, especially now that children cannot hug, cannot meet their friends, cannot talk, and so on.”

The changes and subsequent gloom have created negative impressions on the young mind.

“Being in the field of children’s education, I could see these changes closely. I saw parents struggle telling their children about this new situation, and children facing difficulties in adapting to those. We wanted to help them through stories with texts and pictures,” she says.

Talking about the emergence of new children’s literature in the pandemic, Gosalia says that she is working on plots such as why a face mask is important, going back to school, taking on a new routine. 

“Through literature, we used to teach children that sharing is good. But now, we have to tell them the quite the opposite thing, as Covid-19 is here to stay. We have to tell them that such things are normal and it is okay to live like this, as the adults are all doing that,” adds Gosalia.

Two titles to quell covid fear in young minds

Till We Hug Again explores the dilemma of a child who must unlearn the way he has been engaging in social activities because of the current situation and remain connected with loved ones despite maintaining social distancing. The Real Superheroes attempts to put an end to the fears that disturb the child’s mind. 

