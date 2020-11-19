Book on e-invoicing & GST released

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Cost and Management Accountant, Bhogavalli Mallikarjuna Gupta authored ‘e-Invoice--The Encyclopedia for Indian GST’ was unveiled here in the city on Wednesday.

GST Commissioner Dr Purushotham, Principal Commissioner, Hyderabad Commissionerate unveiled the book in his chambers at Basheerbagh.

The 528-page book talks about what is e-invoicing, the need for it and the benefits for the tax payers and the government. It also helps the professionals in implementing e-invoice in their or clients organisations stated by the author.

Priced at Rs 549, the book is available on globally, both in both print and Kindle.