For the love of the written word

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reading books about profound thoughts and philosophy help us to enhance our ability to solve problems and enhance our persuasive power. “I try to use the wisdom I gained through my experience to write books which I believe give a deep insight into the various aspects of humans and society,” says writer Konda Murali, a PGT English and Resource Person for Communication at Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions, Hyderabad, who has written five books and now working in his sixth.

A resident of BN Reddy Nagar, his book titled Bittersweet Juices and a book on English literacy terms were published in German, Just fiction Edition and Lambert Academic Publications respectively.

Murali, 38, is now working on his sixth book, The Profound Emotions, his second anthology written in free verse which will release in two weeks.

“It talks about various human emotions while suggesting you how to control emotions such as anger, arrogance, even love etc and try to be like stoical. My fifth book, The Pearls of Life is a literary piece, it is a collection of 104 Sonnets (Shakespearean, Spenserian, & Petrarchans) reflect Indian culture. Although the English teacher who has been working since 2002 is proud of his other books such as Forget and Forgive: To Reconcile, the Racharla Fort – Unveiling The History and The Pearls of Life, he considers himself a ‘budding writer’.

Incidentally, the last two were written during lockdown.

Writer Konda Murali wants all of us to be stoical about life and his new book slated for a release later this month tells us how.