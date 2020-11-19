STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

For the love of the written word

Murali, 38, is now working on his sixth book, The Profound Emotions, his second anthology written in free verse which will release in two weeks. 

Published: 19th November 2020 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Reading books about profound thoughts and philosophy help us to enhance our ability to solve problems and enhance our persuasive power. “I try to use the wisdom I gained through my experience to write books which I believe give a deep insight into the various aspects of humans and society,” says writer Konda Murali, a PGT English and Resource Person for Communication at Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions, Hyderabad, who has written five books and now working in his sixth.

A resident of BN Reddy Nagar, his book titled Bittersweet Juices and a book on English literacy terms were published in German, Just fiction Edition and Lambert Academic Publications respectively. 

Murali, 38, is now working on his sixth book, The Profound Emotions, his second anthology written in free verse which will release in two weeks. 

“It talks about various human emotions while suggesting you how to control emotions such as anger, arrogance, even love etc and try to be like stoical. My fifth book, The Pearls of Life is a literary piece, it is a collection of 104 Sonnets (Shakespearean, Spenserian, & Petrarchans) reflect Indian culture. Although the English teacher who has been working since 2002 is proud of his other books such as Forget and Forgive: To Reconcile, the Racharla Fort –  Unveiling The History and The Pearls of Life, he considers himself a ‘budding writer’. 

Incidentally, the last two were written during lockdown.

Writer Konda Murali wants all of us to be stoical about life and his new book slated for a release later this month tells us how.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Konda Murali Hyderabad The Profound Emotions
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp