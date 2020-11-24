Creating truth through space, place and time

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD: Dr. Charith Venkat Pidikiti’s book ‘Evolution Cradle: The Aryan Origin’ explores ancient history, science and travels through time and space trying to grasp evasive truth with a capital T. Spanned across countries and among scientists, the collection gives the readers a peek into historical science mystery. Excerpts:

What made you write this book?

I wanted to reach a large audience with my message, to see or at least consider the ancient wisdom to be literal, the original text’s versions, not the more recent versions. For example Varaha was not rescuing the planet from an ocean but from the orbital drift, off its course in space. Ocean was a misinterpretation. You can clearly see that the depiction of Earth in any picture pertaining to Varaha is always a sphere. While the rest of the world was pondering whether it was flat or round, ancient Indians were already discovering planets and stars, light years away from us. Galileo took several years to re-discover our earth’s actual shape and dimensions. Ancient Indians by this time had long discovered the exact dimensions of earth and also all other neighboring planets to 0.0001% accuracy. I have also used the concept of time dilution and worm holes that we have only now re-discovered through the theory of relativity.

Which places did you go to for your research?

This would be a never-ending list, but the one thing that was a game-changer for this book and my research was the National Archaeological Museum, in Athens, Greece.

There are several technical references and citations in your book. How do you think a layman will relate to that?

It all boils down to content, if it is empty then it needs flamboyant language that most won’t even understand and in my case I let the content speak for itself, by following the art of minimalism. Simple, easy to understand fluidity. I intentionally chose a very unique writing style for my book ‘Evolution Cradle – The Aryan Origin’. A style that I picked up from my experience in the film industry. This is an adaptation of screenplay and screenwriting–a writing style that I chose for my book and it is easy to follow, the story flows smoothly.

Why did you choose the genre historical mystery?

History as a whole is also extremely fascinating for me especially how the ancient Indian subcontinent has inspired the entire world. From great physicists like Oppenheimer “father of the atomic bomb” who quoted “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds”. It is, perhaps, the most well-known line from the Bhagvad-Gita. Even legendary infamous people like Hitler or an entire ancient civilisation like the Greeks, they have all derived their inspirations from our mythical country.It talks about Indian religion, heritage, culture and history through the words of German, British, America, Indian and even Afghan characters.

Does this book explore truth that is or that should be?

The entire book is all about deciphering ancient writings to their literal sense and clearing all misconceptions and wrong depictions. The book revolves around evolution as a whole, of mankind, of religion, of spirituality, of science and even of the various ancient symbols that once meant something else. It is a representation of the womb, not a metaphor but a literal womb. It represents that truth prevails all, meaning the reality over any fake theories/claims. The book explains what the real origin of the Aryans is (purely based on evidence and modern science) and not the theory that we were forced to believe.

