Beat that writer’s block

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During the lockdown and now since we are in the un-lockdown phase many authors have written books, several publishing houses have produced anthologies on themes of the pandemic and students have taken out their Mont Blancs and Parkers to fill those pretty handmade notebooks with snippets of creative writing.

However, the ‘new normal’ has thrown many down the spiral metaphorically blocking the sap of creativity that in other words is known as the ‘writer’s block’. Excessive work, too, can be a catalyst for the same. Here are five tips to beat it and get back to your pen and paper:

Create but not with words

Yes, you heard it right. You can take sewing or painting lessons. Or go for the ancient art of calligraphy. You’ll still be connected with creativity but what you produce will be different. If nothing else works go for baking cupcakes and decorating them with cream rosettes, sprinklers and sparkling sugar. Words will slowly find their way onto your notebook.

Change where you sit and write

Don’t always stick to your writing table or study area. Sit in your balcony with a cup of tea after you have watered your favourite plant. Then pen whatever comes to your mind. Don’t judge yourself. Later, you can throw it all and yet save a few lines or that one sentence which you visualised. Go to a park early morning and write. Or better try writing on the kitchen table as coffee is still brewing.

Walk more

Walking increases Serotonin in your body making you feel happier and better. That’s when more ideas rush to your head. If the block still persists, listen to the podcasts of your favourite writers or anything from simplified metaphysics to microbiology.

Time your writing

If you are an owl change your time. Not all can stick to the penchant that Emily Dickinson had for her writing post-midnight. Write at gaps and anytime an idea comes to your mind. Don’t just stick to a notebook--pen it down on a tissue paper, a grocery list, colourful pamphlets. That helps to break the chain of habit. But yes, don’t forget to keep these bits of paper in one place so that later you can combine the same into what you want.

Seek solace in visual art

Many museums are offering virtual tours to their priceless collections. British Museum for example offers the same. Look at a large oil work of Diana, the huntress at Tate, London. And back home opt for the online exhibitions by Kalakriti Art Gallery, Dhi Artspace among others for that visual delight. Words slowly find a Hansel and Gretel trail back to your imagination and sentences.

