STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

IAS officer’s book ‘The Awasthis of Aamnagri’ released

his book is also aimed at young readers who enjoy going into the past to explore a different time period.

Published: 27th November 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Shubha Sarma

Shubha Sarma

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IAS officer and author Shubha Sarma’s second book ‘The Awasthis of Aamnagri’ was released here on Thursday. Sarma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts department, said the novella traces life of a middle class family in a setting of the 1970s and 80s. Published by Niyogi Books, ‘The Awasthis of Aamnagri’ is set in the Hindi heartland. Beginning with the Awasthis’ quest for a bunglow, the book follows their individual lives as well as that of the joint family system.

Shubha Sarma

“In today’s fast paced routines, a strong thread of nostalgia runs through our lives, especially in those above the age of 35. I wanted to capture that period in our lives when summer vacations were long, languorous and full of a game of cards when the greatest worry was not losing all your contacts stored on your smart phone”, said Sarma, whose debut book ‘Fly on the Wall and Other Stories’ released in 2013 received rave reviews. This book is also aimed at young readers who enjoy going into the past to explore a different time period.

Speaking on the occasion, eminent writer Dr Pratibha Ray said the theme of family is a central concern of writing from the subcontinent and its diaspora. “Home is home of all great literatures and Sarma’s absorbing tale unfolds the saga of a family holding on to its customs to conflicts and a sense of displacement. The free flowing, spontaneous narrative style is appealing”, she said. 

Author Debashish Panigrahi, similarly, said the book has all the ingredients of a best seller.Organised by city-based Bakul Foundation, the virtual book release function was attended by Executive Director of Sambad Group Tanaya Patnaik.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Awasthis of Aamnagri Shubha Sarma
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp