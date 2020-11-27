IAS officer’s book ‘The Awasthis of Aamnagri’ released

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IAS officer and author Shubha Sarma’s second book ‘The Awasthis of Aamnagri’ was released here on Thursday. Sarma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts department, said the novella traces life of a middle class family in a setting of the 1970s and 80s. Published by Niyogi Books, ‘The Awasthis of Aamnagri’ is set in the Hindi heartland. Beginning with the Awasthis’ quest for a bunglow, the book follows their individual lives as well as that of the joint family system.

Shubha Sarma

“In today’s fast paced routines, a strong thread of nostalgia runs through our lives, especially in those above the age of 35. I wanted to capture that period in our lives when summer vacations were long, languorous and full of a game of cards when the greatest worry was not losing all your contacts stored on your smart phone”, said Sarma, whose debut book ‘Fly on the Wall and Other Stories’ released in 2013 received rave reviews. This book is also aimed at young readers who enjoy going into the past to explore a different time period.

Speaking on the occasion, eminent writer Dr Pratibha Ray said the theme of family is a central concern of writing from the subcontinent and its diaspora. “Home is home of all great literatures and Sarma’s absorbing tale unfolds the saga of a family holding on to its customs to conflicts and a sense of displacement. The free flowing, spontaneous narrative style is appealing”, she said.

Author Debashish Panigrahi, similarly, said the book has all the ingredients of a best seller.Organised by city-based Bakul Foundation, the virtual book release function was attended by Executive Director of Sambad Group Tanaya Patnaik.