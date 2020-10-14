INTERVIEW| You should have the power of staying focused on what you want: Ketan Krishna

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

An HR practitioner, a coach, and a public-speaker Ketan Krishna, who works with a brand called Rentomojo, recently launched his maiden book. Titled Extraordinary, this self-help book captures his experiences with over 25,000 people, 23 managers, and hundreds of executives over a period of 14 years, with an action section at the end of each chapter.

The book is about his experiences in the form of short stories that talk about how ordinary people with extraordinary dreams can get extraordinary results at work. Born and brought up in a very small town, Krishna, 38, has seen life from a different lens.

Things like electricity, water, an English medium school, were privileges for him. He has worked with Aditya Birla Group, Utsav Fashion, IDFC Bank and spent six years of his work life in Delhi. An interview:

What made you write the book?

This is my first book. I have been procrastinating for the past five years. The endless wait for that perfect “Free” time to write a book, never happened. I worked backward with my coach to finish it, and I did it in seven months. Here is something I believe; “The law of inertia also applies to human behaviour. The first step is the most difficult one. Take your first step, now. Start small, but start now.”

How was your childhood?

As a kid, I would cheer up when others showed talent. Same in college and at workplace gatherings. I used to wonder, why have I been deprived of talents while others have? This used to hurt. From having no visible talent to now being counted in per cent of the work population who are authors, it feels awesome.

Are there any incidents in the book about the time you worked in Delhi-NCR?

Handling an HR role, I came back to Delhi-NCR in 2010 again and stayed here till 2016. Chapter 35 of my book is something I would like to share. After getting promotions early in my career, I started getting used to it. But here, I did not get any promotion for two years. My business head sensed the discomfort and spoke to me.

I poured out all my concerns and asked him if this workplace was even worth my time and effort. He said, "Ketan, crap happens. Thus, career should not be linear. Predictably and linearity will hold us in our comfort zones and will kill our desire to grow. You’ve got to keep doing your best every single day, no matter what. And when you know it’s not worth it, take a call."

What lessons did you learn while working in the capital city?

There are many lessons in my book from my journey in Delhi- NCR. The most powerful one that changed my life was a question that my uncle asked when I came back home with a mind full of excuses after my last papers for medical (MBBS) entrance. It was January 2000.

Like previous papers I had appeared in, I was sure I won’t make it in this one too. In my view, 2,000 seats for four lakh aspirants was the highest level of competition. I was complaining to him about the scenario, trying to justify my failure with excuses. And then he asked me "THE" question: "Ketan, how many seats did you need?" "One", I said.

Likewise, in life, there would be factors beyond your control. You should have the power of staying focused on what you want. Three years later, I completed my graduation with a gold medal, and got through merit-based MSc courses with the best university in India and later on went to complete my post-graduation at one of the best business schools in India.

What are your suggestions to curb down negativity around oneself in order to mover ahead in life?

Everyone has their version of the truth, and they will tell you stuff that makes sense to them. Make hard choices of who are the people you resonate with. We are an average of five people that we spend the maximum time with. Focus on self, give yourself a priority, especially when it comes to what matters

the most.

What are your future plans?

I want to help and coach ordinary people to become extraordinary. I am also writing my second book called the Million Dollar Employee. Last but not the least, I want to reach 10 million people over the next two years through my books and blogs.