STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Stop wasting your time and write: Author Arun Sagar

Arun Sagar has published two books of poems, Anamnesia (Poetrywala, 2013) and A Long Walk in Sunlight (Copper Coin, 2020).

Published: 06th September 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Author Arun Sagar

Author Arun Sagar

By Bhumika Popli
Express News Service

Arun Sagar has published two books of poems, Anamnesia (Poetrywala, 2013) and A Long Walk in Sunlight (Copper Coin, 2020). He lives in Sonipat and teaches law. Excerpts:

What is your writing schedule? 

I don’t have a schedule. I write whenever the urge comes. However, the urge does not come very often, so of late I have realised that it’s good to make a conscious effort to write, and not just wait until I happen to feel like it.

Does writing energise or exhaust you?

It exhausts me. If a writing session actually results in a completed poem, it is a satisfied exhaustion; otherwise, a frustrated one.

Writing advice you’d like to give your younger self?

We all have multiple younger selves; I’d like to say different things to different ones. To one I’d say: “Stop wasting your time and write!”. To another I’d say: “Art is just one thing in the world, not the only thing, and not even the most important thing. And the lived life is not just raw material for poetry.”

What are your favourite books?

There are so many ways one could attempt to answer this, or pretend to answer it while not really accepting the challenge. There are books I am reading right now; books I’ve liked recently; books that have held me in their grip for years and have become part of me; books of poetry, fiction, philosophy. 
I think any answer would be either too general or too intimate, and none would do justice to all the books I’d like to mention under one category or another. And so, I won’t offer an answer, but I will say that the question is a fun one to think about, a guilty pleasure.

Literary success vs number of copies sold?

Well, for poetry the number of copies sold is not something to be concerned about! And different people may conceive of literary success differently-how is one to define it, much less quantify it? 

I think awards and prizes are meaningless (perhaps this is because I have never won any). In a different world, one might have hoped for literary success to include the possibility of earning a living from your art, but that is unimaginable for a poet in India writing in English. So, what do I think 'literary success is'?

Some amount of recognition from serious readers of poetry (who are often poets themselves) is certainly important. And to be able to reach those readers, publication is important –books, not solely in literary journals. And to receive a note from a stranger saying they were deeply moved by something you have written – what better success can there be than that?

Favourite spot/s you write at?

I very rarely write in a public place. The writing happens at home: on paper, on the screen, in bed, at a desk, on a couch, somewhere, anywhere.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arun Sagar Arun Sagar interview Anamnesia A Long Walk in Sunlight
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp