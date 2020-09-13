Cat Deeley's debut book 'With The Joy in You' offers encouragement and love

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is a special place in this world for children's books. Throughout literary history, these books have managed to deliver everything from the most profound to the supremely whimsical through simple prose and endearing illustrations.

After over two decades in the entertainment industry, award-winning television presenter and actress Cat Deeley wields this powerhouse as she debuts in the literary world. With The Joy in You, she offers the children of the world (and its adults too) a promise - one of encouragement and love; all aptly accompanied by British artist Rosie Butcher's illustrations. She speaks to The New Indian Express about what inspired the book and the journey of its making.

There’s no denying the need for joy in a virus-riddled world that’s struggling to hold on to bits and pieces of normalcy. What influenced you to put this thought into a book for children?

These are turbulent times we’re living in. Sometimes, the world can seem like a very scary place. Even as an adult, it is difficult not to feel intimidated or frightened by events taking place around us. Everyone could do with a little 'Joy' right now. I am constantly searching for that feeling that can soothe even the most sorrowful situation. Hopefully, the book will provide all kids with a little oasis of calm in a hectic world.

Why pick koala bears and the animal kingdom to represent your message?

I wanted children of all ages and all backgrounds to be able to identify with the book. It contains some thought-provoking life-affirming statements and questions. Hence, I wanted all readers to be able to connect with the characters and enjoy the beautiful artwork.

Rosie, the illustrator, invented the animal cast. My sons, Milo and James, were the inspiration behind the koala bears; both of them love animals. When we read, James makes every single animal noise, enthusiastically, throughout the book!

What can young readers look forward to in the book, would you say?

I would love any young reader to finish the book and feel that they are enough, just as they are, whatever they’re feeling. The more they understand their own feelings, the more they can empathise with others.

If we talk to our children about their thoughts and feelings, they become healthier and happier. I truly believe children are hugely resilient and can pretty much deal with anything. It's the unknown that scares them. An open dialogue is key; it is vital that children can talk about their emotions and understand them. Then, they have the capacity to reach their full potential as an adult.

The idea you’ve tried to articulate is for kids to find what makes them happy and the people they love will be there to catch them. Yet, often, children tend to feel abandoned by the adults in their world. How do we reassure them of our presence?

We have to let our children know that - regardless of the situation or circumstances - we are there no matter what. We are the constant. Love is how you stay present; even when you are not there in person, they carry you with them. Our positive influence remains always.

You’ve mentioned that The Joy in You is a love letter of sorts for your two boys. Does that mean they are likely to find inside jokes and personal references in there?

They definitely recognise themselves in some of the illustrations. Their favourite is the 'rocket spread' - "Imagination will take you to the most amazing places". Milo and James both love rockets; in fact, they could count down from 10 before they could count up!

I sent Rosie a video of them running around the house, with their arms flung out behind them, shouting "Jets". Rosie used it as inspiration for the two koalas running after the rocket. Every time I read the book to them, they are proud as punch that the two brother koalas are them!

Literature’s most cherished children’s books have something in it for the adults too. What would you say Joy offers for the grown-ups joining in?

Sometimes, we need to be reminded of our joyful six-yearold selves! It's way too easy to get caught up in day-to-day minutiae and find ourselves slightly jaded by the world. The messages in the book can easily be applied to adults too. One of my earliest joyful memories was going on a holiday to the seaside and body-boarding in the ocean.

It was simultaneously exhilarating, exciting and scary. My brother and I squealed with delight, waiting for the waves that could rush you to shore in a heartbeat or send you twisting under the surface. We stayed in the water all day, till our feet went blue!

One day, whilst looking at the ocean as an adult, I decided to take surfing lessons, hoping to recapture the feeling. I booked a lesson and a week later I found myself floating out at sea. The ocean was so big, I felt so small again and the feeling was still there, the 'Joy' within.

What was it like working with Rosie Butcher?

I was surprised with the process of illustrating the book. It is deliberately not collaborative until the first sketches are done - so then the illustrator can interpret the text in their own way. The first time I saw Rosie’s sketches, I stood in my kitchen and cried. I loved them so much! I couldn’t believe just how much her beautiful artwork heightened the ideas and brought the prose to life.

When I did finally pull myself together, I rattled off an email proclaiming my undying love and eternal gratitude. I fangirled - big time! After hosting So You Think You Can Dance for so many years, the 'dance spread' was really important to me. I wanted to include all different styles - so the crocodile is vogueing, the orangutan is doing disco a la John Travolta and the koala and the panda are reenacting Dirty Dancing.

Is it too early to be asking about when we might read your work next?

I have an idea for another book, but at the moment, it’s just an idea; work in progress!

