STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Drabbles that warm the heart

With bite-sized videos and bite-sized news, why cannot writing be bite-sized too? The drabbles give you a sense of completion.

Published: 15th September 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Our World: A symphony of Drabbles by Three Generations

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is easy to record the big events in this journey called life. Irrespective of them being joyous or heart-breaking, we tend to remember the details and how each of them made us feel. However, life is mostly made of the quiet, seemingly commonplace moments that pass us by while we are glued to our smartphones. It takes a discerning eye to notice the beauty, comedy and magic in everyday life, and put it on paper. The affair becomes all the more interesting when three generations of a family present their experiences in the form of drabbles.

‘Our World: A symphony of Drabbles by Three Generations,’ authored by Bishan Sahai, Ruchi Ranjan and Ishika Ranjan, is a delightful patchwork quilt of anecdotes, observations and vignettes. Reading them will bring a smile on your face, and give a glimpse into the world as lived by each of the authors.
A drabble is a work of fiction which has 100 words precisely. This format works perfectly in a world with diminishing attention spans. With bite-sized videos and bite-sized news, why cannot writing be bite-sized too? The drabbles give you a sense of completion within a couple of minutes, and we get to read stories that enrich our imagination.

The drabbles by Bishan Sahai (the grandfather) are about witticism and observations on human behaviour gleaned from a long corporate career. In one of his drabbles, a Ceylonese official goes into a flutter after he cannot his spectacles, but none of his colleagues dares to tell him that the missing item was perched on his brow.

The warmth of human connection is palpable in the drabbles by Ruchi Ranjan (the mother). In one of her pieces, a bed-ridden woman starts her healing process by taking in a lungful of petrichor. In another, a boy stops stealing after he is given the role of a policeman in a skit. 

The daughter, 15-year-old Ishika, explores sci-fi, time travel and writes stories of hope. A couple of drabbles in the book mention the pandemic, making it a timely reading for anyone who is looking for a soulful, easy read. The illustrations by Debabrata Biswas and Rahamtul Haq add to the symphony of the drabbles.The book, presented by Rupa Publications, costs Rs 240 and is available online.

What’s a drabble anyway?
A drabble is a work of fiction which has 100 words precisely. This format works in a world with diminishing attention spans. With bite-sized videos and news, why not bite-sized writing?

— Kakoli Mukherjee
 kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com
 @KakoliMukherje2

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bishan Sahai Ruchi Ranjan Ishika Ranjan Our World: A symphony of Drabbles by Three Generations
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp