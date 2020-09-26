STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya's son Sid to make debut as author with book on mental health

Tentatively titled "conSIDer This", borrowed from his recent web series where Mallya talked about his own mental struggle and how he overcame it, the book is scheduled to be published in May 2021.

Published: 26th September 2020 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sid Mallya

File photo of Sidharth Mallya and Vijay Mallya (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sid Mallya, son of fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya, will make his debut as an author with a book on mental health, announced publishing house Westland.

Tentatively titled "conSIDer This", borrowed from his recent web series where Mallya talked about his own mental struggle and how he overcame it, the book is scheduled to be published in May 2021, they added.

The actor-producer, who has been part of films like "Brahman Naman" and "Best Fake Friends", has garnered "over three million views" for the web series posted on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

"When I launched my 'conSIDer This' series earlier in the year, my aim was to just try and help as many people as I could by sharing my own experiences with mental health in an open and transparent manner.

"The amazing response that the series received inspired me to want to keep spreading awareness around mental health, and I'm happy to be able to continue my journey by partnering with Westland to turn 'conSIDer This' into a book," said the 33-year-old.

While in the web series Sid used examples from his journey and addressed a gamut of topics within the sphere of mental health, the book will delve into what tools he used to help him cope and more importantly find a way to highlight the importance of seeking professional help.

"We're delighted to be collaborating with Sid on a book based on his video series on mental health issues, which has resonated with millions of viewers.

Mental health is a major concern worldwide and we hope that Sid's book, in which he will open up about his own journey, will help create an awareness and sensitivity about the issue," said Deepthi Talwar, chief editor, Westland Publications.

More from Books.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Mallya Siddhartha Mallya Sid Mallya book
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp