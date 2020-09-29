STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Women should not accept any form of abuse’: IRS officer Kavita Bhatnagar talks about her first book

My poems are largely in Hindi, and my writings focus on relationships. But relationships take myriad forms.

Published: 29th September 2020 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

IAS officer Kavita Bhatnagar’s first book, Second Chance

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

IRS officer Kavita Bhatnagar’s first book, Second Chance, deals with divorce and remarriage. Posted as Commissioner Customs Audit in New Delhi, Bhatnagar previously brought out two anthologies of Hindi poems titled Rishto ki Tanhaiyaa and Metro – Ek Mrigtrishna.

Second Chance is a tale of protagonist Ragini Mathur who opted for a divorce to end her abusive first marriage, and later chose to marry again.

Published by Sterling Publishers, the book encompasses the journey and struggles of a divorced woman in search of companionship and happiness.

Bhatnagar, who hails from Ajmer, has worked at various positions in the central excise, service tax and customs department for over two decades. Excerpts from an interview with Bhatnagar:

Why did you choose divorce as the topic? 

Divorce and remarriage are topical subjects in our society... no longer considered taboo, but still raises eyebrows.

Divorce often leads to poor self-esteem, loneliness and dejection. Remarriage per se is not easy as the baggage and scars of the past often get carried forward. I thought all these aspects could be explored well in a novel. 

You also write poems...

My poems are largely in Hindi, and my writings focus on relationships. But relationships take myriad forms.

One of my favourite poems is Papa Ke Liye, which I wrote in memory of my late father SC Bhatnagar.

It is about how small desires that my father had now stand fulfilled, but he is no longer alive to witness this. Love or rather yearning for love also remains a quintessential theme in my writings.

Why Anil Kapoor for the launch?

Well, Ragini [the protagonist], is a big fan of Anil Kapoor and one of her suitors, who is from Bollywood, takes her to meet the actor. So, I thought of having him launch the book. Also, I personally am a big fan of his.

What is your favourite part from the book?

It’s the chapter, You Only Live Once. The two friends, Ragini and Mia, take a holiday to Goa and experience its magical sights, which make Ragini determined to marry again. It conveys the message to listen to one’s heart and leads to the climax of the book. There is also an air of anticipation in the chapter as Ragini interacts with dancer Neil, and for rest you will have to read the book. 

What are the takeaways from the book?

While the book is a light, breezy read, there are certain takeaways in it. It shows that women should have courage and they should not accept abuse in any form. They should also understand that divorce is not the end of the world, it can be a new beginning. Economic independence is also important for women. One more important thing is that family support is always needed to help her tide over rough phases, and that Internet dating has its landmines. Precautions are essential while using it. Last, and the most important is that with grit and determination, second chances in life become a palpable reality. 

No one bothers about men remarrying, but it’s not the same for women. Your views?

Yes, a woman standing up for her desires, her needs is not accepted easily in our society. But things are changing, and women today know what they want and pursue their goals and desires. In my book too, the protagonist Ragini’s sister and friend encourage her to remarry and even her reluctant father turns around in the end.

Independent women are viewed as head strong...

Yes, a woman with a strong, successful career will automatically be construed as stubborn. The general perception that I have also encountered is twinfold. It revolves around the theory that a woman with good professional skills will not be so good in the kitchen. The latter relates to not flaunting her official position at home. A woman who has a good professional position often hears this comment, I am sure, even in this age. Hence, I feel working women have to work doubly hard to establish their household managerial skills. 

Future plans? 
Writing is my stress buster. I have ideas for two novels, and will start work on these soon. They will again deal with relationships, but something different for sure.

Book details

Title: Second Chance 
Pages: 176 Cost: Rs 300
Availability: Amazon, Flipkart and leading booksellers

