'The Cursed Inheritance': Creating lasting impressions

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Author Sutapa Basu tells Medha Dutta Yadav that it was her abiding fascination with old mansions of Kolkata with its imagined hidden treasures that was the main trigger that led to The Cursed Inheritance.

Mystery, the paranormal, treasure hunt, amateur detecting... all such interesting bits find a place in your book. Tell us more about how you conceived this book.

For a long time, I wanted to weave a story about an imaginary mansion that appeared in my fantasies. Now here it is.

Also, since I began reading thrillers as a child, I have been enamoured of amateur detectives. Somehow, the stories made me feel that detecting is an easy skill. Often, while reading a thriller, I would try to solve the mystery before coming to the end. Given this propensity of mine, I veered naturally towards amateur detecting when I wrote this cozy mystery.

The protagonist is young and ethical, pitted against an old and immoral person. Was the fight between the young and old a conscious plot device?

Yes. I believe very strongly in the idealism of the youth. As we grow older, we become cynical, lose our convictions and carry too much negative baggage. Young people retain their values, beliefs and have a positive approach.

I always root for that youthful outlook. I don’t agree with the bitter pessimism of age. Young people have the courage to go out and change the world. Older people prefer to let the world run as it does. There is a constant universal conflict. I wanted this book to reflect that conflict.

You have written fiction, thriller, historical fiction, short stories, and poems. What is your favourite medium of expression?

There is no favourite genre as such. Besides, each one of these genres has a special aspect that makes them appealing to me. For example:

Fiction: I love the plot twists.

Thriller: I enjoy the mental stimulus.

Historical fiction: I am intrigued by research and the forgotten nuggets of information it unearths.

Short story: I like the fact that it is short, and the denouement comes quickly.

Poems: The music, rhythm, rhyme and emotions of poetry evoke my soul.

How difficult is it changing gears from one genre to another?

Not difficult at all. As I said, I live in the moment.

Poetry has never really received its due in India and has a very niche fanbase. Do you agree?

I do. But poetry, both writing and feeling it, is subjective. What is poetry to one may not be poetry to another. Therefore, it is natural for this genre to be elitist. However, there are poets who are able to touch chords in everyone’s hearts.

Of late historical fictions have flooded the market. Do you think there will soon be too much?

Firstly, a lot of readers and publishers are confused about fiction based on history and fiction based on mythology. Most people refer to mythological fiction as historical fiction. But it is encouraging to know that more authors are using history as a base for their stories. India boasts a rich historical heritage and why should our authors not base their tales on it? And as long as the research is thorough and the writing is qualitative, people will want to read the book.

The pandemic saw you launching Bistro Buzz Conversations with Sutapa Basu. Tell us more.

Before the pandemic and lockdown hit, I would often interact with my friends at events, get-togethers, book-readings, at other physical events or at the training sessions that I took. But all that ended with the pandemic. It was then that I conceived Bistro Buzz Conversations with Sutapa Basu to continue my conversations with the community. I wanted to create a forum to discuss, debate, voice opinions or just enjoy listening.

Tell us about the AutHer Awards.

Women writers have always been underestimated by publishers, reviewers and readers. There is a school of thought that believes women writers are only good at writing romances and frivolous themes. Royalty figures of men and women writers who work in the same milieu show men earn more than women. AutHer Awards is a wonderful initiative to provide a forum to women writers. I cherish the award I received for The Curse of Nader Shah in 2020 for Best Fiction because it celebrates my potential for creativity. As a woman, I know I can create another life, but this award reiterated that as a woman writer I can create lasting impressions.

In Short

Have you ever gotten reader’s block?

Hardly ever.

An author you disliked at first but grew into?

AJ Cronin.

Do you Google yourself?

Sometimes.

What is your favorite childhood book?

Pinocchio.

Do you base your fictional characters on real people?

Often.