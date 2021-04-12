STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Journalist's book on YES Bank's collapse to be adapted for screen by Almighty Motion Pictures

Published by Penguin Random House India earlier this year, the book written by journalist Furquan 'uncovers the deep rot set in YES Bank’s glittering success story.'

'The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds: The YES Bank Story' by Furquan Moharkan

The book cover of 'The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds: The YES Bank Story' by Furquan Moharkan. (Photo | Penguin Random House India)

By Online Desk

Financial thriller 'The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds: The YES Bank Story' by Furquan Moharkan will now be adapted for screen by Almighty Motion Pictures. 

The book takes a long look into the role of Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and his role in the fall of the bank.

Almighty Motion Pictures has acquired full rights for the adaption.

After the announcement of his book being adapted to screens, the journalist wrote on Twitter "Excited to work with Sunil Bohra and @PrabhleenSandhu, makers of #AccidentalPrimeMinister Shahid And Gangs of Wasseypur."

In a statement to Penguin Random House, Prabhleen Kaur Sandhu of the Almighty Motion Picture said that 'We have always craved for good content and when I came to know about The Banker Who Crushed his Diamonds by Furquan Moharkan, it did not take me another thought to go for the rights to be adapted on screen.'

The 210-page thriller published on 22 February 2021 has been reviewed as an "interesting, crisp page-turner."

