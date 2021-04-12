Journalist's book on YES Bank's collapse to be adapted for screen by Almighty Motion Pictures

By Online Desk

Financial thriller 'The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds: The YES Bank Story' by Furquan Moharkan will now be adapted for screen by Almighty Motion Pictures.

Published by Penguin Random House India earlier this year, the book written by journalist Furquan 'uncovers the deep rot set in YES Bank’s glittering success story.'

The book takes a long look into the role of Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and his role in the fall of the bank.

Almighty Motion Pictures has acquired full rights for the adaption.

BIG:

The fall of YES Bank would be on ur screens soon. The rights of my book #TheBankerWhoCrushedHisDiamonds have been been acquired by #AlmightyMotionPictures. Excited to work with Sunil Bohra n @PrabhleenSandhu, makers of #AccidentalPrimeMinister, Shahid And Gangs of Wasseypur. — Furquan Moharkan (@imFmoharkan) April 12, 2021

In a statement to Penguin Random House, Prabhleen Kaur Sandhu of the Almighty Motion Picture said that 'We have always craved for good content and when I came to know about The Banker Who Crushed his Diamonds by Furquan Moharkan, it did not take me another thought to go for the rights to be adapted on screen.'

.@imFmoharkan's book takes a long look into the role of Rana Kapoor and his role in the fall of Yes Bank.#TheBankerWhoCrushedHisDiamondshttps://t.co/4xZ2HVdUPM — Penguin India (@PenguinIndia) April 12, 2021

The 210-page thriller published on 22 February 2021 has been reviewed as an "interesting, crisp page-turner."