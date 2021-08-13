'Post Box Kashmir': Of friendship, Kashmir, and letter-writing

By Express News Service

Newly-released Post Box Kashmir (Duckbill) by Divya Arya, showcases life in Kashmir through letters exchanged by two pen pals, Saumya from Delhi and Duaa from Srinagar. The author also comments on the history and turbulence in Kashmir, while addressing questions from the perspective of young Kashmiris. Questions such as, Do only Muslims live in Kashmir? Can you imagine being confined to the four walls of your home with no internet, no social media? Are Kashmiris really invisible to the rest of the country? Arya, a BBC journalist, gives us more details.

What prompted you to write this book? What intrigued you to its format: two young people conversing in the form of letters?

It was the summer of 2016 when young people spilled out onto the streets of Kashmir valley stone-pelting, protesting the death of a young militant that prompted young people growing up in and outside Kashmir to understand the impact of this longstanding issue. Letters as a medium was chosen to give the benefit of time and distance to the teenagers while they write. The book then added historical and political context to their conversations for a more nuanced understanding of the momentous events they are witnessing.

What was your initial conversation with Saumya and Duaa on this idea? Was there a specific brief given to them?

Saumya and Duaa were both around 15 years old, and hence it was their parents I had more detailed conversations with at that time. The girls were very eager, excited and curious. They were aware of the public nature of their interactions and given the sensitive nature of the context in which they were writing, their parents must have given some guiding light. My only request to them was to not look each other up on social media so that their interactions could be like pen pals. The slow medium is a key part of the project and plays an important role in the quality of their interactions by bringing in more time to reflect and possibly empathise with each other’s lived experiences.

Could you give us an insight into some of the letters here?

The teenager’s conversations in part are just like any other, centring around their friends, families, schools and music bands. But as they become comfortable with each other, they broach what would be considered contentious issues but in fact are mere facets of their lived experiences. From internet shutdowns, school shutdowns, stone pelting, Kashmiris studying in the rest of India to the call for azadi. Their questions and answers remind adults about the impact a conflict can have on young minds and the perceptions that get built when they grow up amongst polarising opinions.

The first letter was written in 2017. Could you tell us about the letters you chose for the book and how you choose them?

The letters were exchanged in two tranches. First in 2017, and then in 2019 after Kashmir’s special status was removed and a communication shutdown was enforced. In between that time, the girls kept in touch via modern mediums like Instagram. All their letters have been carried in the book. As they are spread out during a key part of their teenage years, they also reflect the evolution of the girls into young women.

You said in the introduction that the participants must be young females.

Women’s experiences are documented less, especially in the context of issues that are not specifically about them. They had to be girls. Equally impacted but less expected to be the tellers, characters or readers of writings about conflict.