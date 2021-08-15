STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

I am lucky to do what i love, says Author Mira Sethi

My stories are about the intersection of class, sexuality and power—some are probing taboo subjects and themes, says the Pakistani author.

Published: 15th August 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani author Mira Sethi

Pakistani author Mira Sethi

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Pakistani author Mira Sethi insists that though some of the characters in her debut book are probably feminists, the writing definitely cannot be termed “A feminist’s take”. Excerpts from an interview with Medha Dutta Yadav.

Do these stories come from a personal space?

They come from a personal space in the way all literature is a collision of the imagination with one’s lived experience. I’m interested in the local flavour, the street aspect of cities, and tones and styles of speaking and living. I’m interested in bringing Pakistan with a lowercase ‘p’ to life, as opposed to the Pakistan you read about in newspapers.

Tell our readers about the journey of a ‘books editor’ to an ‘actor’.

I was an assistant books editor at the Wall Street Journal for two-and-a-half years. I learned a lot about commissioning, editing, and telling stories while I was there, but editing book reviews was not what I wanted to do with my life. I moved to Pakistan in 2012 and became an actor—something I’d always wanted to do! Storytelling, via words or via moving images, is powerful. I am very lucky to do what I love.

You have peppered the writing with Urdu words and daily-use native words. Did you not feel the need to explain?

The book is not a journal article. It takes two seconds to Google a word. In fiction, ‘explanation’ is the death of mood, mystery, tone, character (which, distilled, becomes plot). The challenge of writing in English—when the sensibility underlying the words may belong to a different langauge or culture—is to get at the heart of the insight, or emotion, encased in English.

Do you feel a certain kind of pressure to present your country ‘the right way’?

The instinct to write fiction does not arise from “How can I best become a mouthpiece of the Deep State?”—so, no. My stories are about the intersection of class, sexuality and power—some are probing taboo subjects and themes. I am delighted to see readers engaging with the work.

SHORT TAKES

One book that you swear by?
The Line of Beauty by Alan Hollinghurst

Acting or writing?
Both

What do you never leave home without?
My phone

A skill you picked up during the pandemic?
The joy of being alone

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
author Mira Sethi
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp