Up the ante: Five points a writer can consider before pitching for publishing deal

Every famed author was once a newcomer. To a writer of quality, the world is like an oyster—it will applaud and celebrate him, but the process can be unclear and testing. These are five points a writer could take into consideration before pitching for a publishing deal.

Pre-test your book

Only an author knows—through personal experience—how much writing a book asks in time, energy and research, especially to put your faith on the line. Hence, it is always advisable to reduce the risk by investing in editorial inputs before sending it across to a publisher. It questions mere conviction with conjecture and helps produce better quality work.

Choose your publisher wisely

Every publisher has a direction they would like to chart which not only depends on their historical data but also the current and upcoming demands of the readers. Hence, it is always advisable to analyse the portfolio of the publisher before approaching them. Having said that, book publishing is a means of expressing ourselves—how we feel about the world as well as the human conditions.

Language, content and relevance

These three things are paramount. And the most important aspect is how all the three connect together. At a given point of time, for a given audience, it is imperative that the language and the style should support the kind of issue you are grappling with or the story you are telling and how receptive the readers of the time will be willing to take it up. It is said good literature is a reflection of the society and hence we must consider what the reader would like to read.

No publisher can guarantee a bestseller

A publisher too takes a chance with you as you do with a publisher. Hence, it is imperative that authors have to be proactive in the marketing of the books. Earlier, it may not have been a point of any significance, however, with approximately 200 books being published every day in India and with the ever-shrinking share of the wallet due to competition from travelling or video streaming content etc; it has become a constant battle.

Take yourself seriously

Under no circumstances, should the author compromise the integrity of his/her work, rights as well as world vision. There are publishers and there are publishers. The author has to remain informed of the malpractices prevalent in the market.

Trisha De Niyogi

COO & Director, Niyogi Books