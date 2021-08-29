STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Shyam, Our Little Krishna: Devdutt Pattanaik's Janmashtami gift for children

Designed in an accessible format, this book will help parents introduce their child to stories about Krishna and also act as an ideal engagement for bedtime reading.

Published: 29th August 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Devdutt Pattanaik (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik introduces the story of Krishna to a new generation of readers in an all-in-one story, picture and colouring book. "Shyam, Our Little Krishna" has been published by Penguin Random House imprint Puffin to coincide with Janmashtami.

Designed in an accessible format, this book will help parents introduce their child to stories about Krishna and also act as an ideal engagement for bedtime reading.

According to Puffin, "Shyam, Our Little Krishna" is a great Janmashtami gift, will make for a perfect family reading experience and a great companion to "Shyam: An Illustrated Retelling of the Bhagavata", a book for grown-ups also written by Pattanaik.

Curated with fascinating bite-sized stories, myths and trivia about the young god, the book features over 40 colourful artworks accompanied by pages dedicated for colouring. The illustrations are by the author and the colour rendering is done by Sasi Edavarad.

The book tells in very lucid language the story of Krishna's childhood and as he grew up, how everybody realised that he was no ordinary boy. "He was god on Earth. A god who tried to teach human beings to share love and to stand up to bullies without hating them. Everyone began worshipping Shyam in different lands, using different names," writes Pattanaik.

In Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, Shyam is worshipped as Banke Bihari with a flute in his hand; in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, as Shrinathji holding Mount Govardhan; in Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu, as Rajagopalaswamy with a staff in his hand; and in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, he is worshipped as Vitthala with arms akimbo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devdutt Pattanaik Shyam Our Little Krishna Janmashtami Krishna
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp