Shyam, Our Little Krishna: Devdutt Pattanaik's Janmashtami gift for children

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik introduces the story of Krishna to a new generation of readers in an all-in-one story, picture and colouring book. "Shyam, Our Little Krishna" has been published by Penguin Random House imprint Puffin to coincide with Janmashtami.

Designed in an accessible format, this book will help parents introduce their child to stories about Krishna and also act as an ideal engagement for bedtime reading.

According to Puffin, "Shyam, Our Little Krishna" is a great Janmashtami gift, will make for a perfect family reading experience and a great companion to "Shyam: An Illustrated Retelling of the Bhagavata", a book for grown-ups also written by Pattanaik.

Curated with fascinating bite-sized stories, myths and trivia about the young god, the book features over 40 colourful artworks accompanied by pages dedicated for colouring. The illustrations are by the author and the colour rendering is done by Sasi Edavarad.

The book tells in very lucid language the story of Krishna's childhood and as he grew up, how everybody realised that he was no ordinary boy. "He was god on Earth. A god who tried to teach human beings to share love and to stand up to bullies without hating them. Everyone began worshipping Shyam in different lands, using different names," writes Pattanaik.

In Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, Shyam is worshipped as Banke Bihari with a flute in his hand; in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, as Shrinathji holding Mount Govardhan; in Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu, as Rajagopalaswamy with a staff in his hand; and in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, he is worshipped as Vitthala with arms akimbo.