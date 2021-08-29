STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

'Smokeless War: China’s Quest for' book review: Power, politics, pandemic

China’s rise and its impact on global politics has been a subject of much study for some time now.

Published: 29th August 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

China

For representational purposes

By Harsh V Pant
Express News Service

China’s rise and its impact on global politics has been a subject of much study for some time now. In the Indian context too, there has been no dearth of literature on the subject. But ever since the border crisis of 2020 and the Galwan Valley episode, the interest in China in general and in Sino-Indian relations in particular has attained a new salience. Despite it being a pandemic situation, publishers have not been reticent in coming out with books on a subject on which now everyone seems to have an opinion.

From retired diplomats to defence officials, from academics to policy wonks, and from journalists to fiction writers all have views to share on the state of play. And almost everyone is a hardliner now. Those who were pontificating about the possibility of China and India cooperating against an imperialist America are now advising the government to stand firm and not give an inch. The fickleness of intellectual consensus is laid bare by this wanton display of movement from one extreme to the other.

Herein lies the value of this book, which is a reflective meditation on how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) uses different levers of power to shape the narrative about its own rise to its advantage even when it faces a situation as dire as the one after Covid-19 when the rest of world turned against China. How China has managed the political fallout of the outbreak of Covid-19 is the focal point of this book. It gives us great insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the CCP. This book underscores the need to look at the behaviour of China on the global stage through the prism of the evolution in the domestic political and policymaking landscape over the past decade and during the pandemic. As the anti-China sentiment across the world has soared to new heights, the Communist Party leadership remains more firmly entrenched in its view that this global backlash is manageable.

The way great power contestation is shaping up, the way middle powers are pushing back against Chinese belligerence and the way the globalisation is entering a new highly fragmented phase all point to a new phase in China’s rise. Kewalramani argues that a lot of this reflects an underlying failure of Chinese policy. But China could challenge the status quo to such an extent is also a failure of other powers who, despite all the signs, could not muster the will to take on China when there was still time. The Chinese Communist Party under Xi Jinping is indeed a difficult beast to manage and there is a reason major powers are struggling in coming to terms with it.

This book points to an underappreciated dimension of China’s rise—the use of ‘discourse power’ in China’s quest for geopolitical dominance. It has certainly been effectively deployed by the Chinese Communist Party even under some of the most trying circumstances, like the Covid-19 pandemic. And it also tells you how the West lost its ability to project its own ‘discourse power’. That an authoritarian, dictatorial Communist China that is conducting a veritable genocide against its Muslim minorities still manages to get support from the Islamic world is certainly a tribute to the Chinese Communist Party’s ability to shape global discourse in its favour.

But so far so good. As the West now galvanises against China, the real test of competing ‘discourse powers’ has only just begun. If Kewalramani’s book is any guide, then Xi’s domestic political imperatives make it virtually impossible that any change in Chinese policy might be in the offing anytime soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
global politics China India Manoj Kewalramani Smokeless War: China’s Quest for
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp