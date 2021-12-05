STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

A Time Outside This Time: In conversation with author Amitava Kumar 

Amitava Kumar tells Smitha Verma how present-day narrative is shaped, role of objectivity in a novel and his passion for painting
 

Published: 05th December 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Amitava Kumar's A Time Outside This Time.

Amitava Kumar's A Time Outside This Time.

By Smitha Verma
Express News Service

Your latest novel A Time Outside this Time travels beautifully between fiction and non-fiction. Are Satya and Amitava two different people?
Yes and no. Yes, because the novel is a work of fiction in the sense that it is a way of arranging the truth, finding a pattern, rather than a raw report. No, because so much of it is drawn from life. My impulse is to craft fiction as if it were nonfiction, a  report from life.
 
Your protagonist Satya is a news junkie and a researcher’s delight. He wants to know everything and also looks to substantiate it with research and scientific data on human behaviour. Are these two very important personality traits reflective of the times we live in? 
When the pandemic hit, many of us were just doom-scrolling on our phones. With news coming at us from all sides, all the time, we consume news as regularly and as naturally as we breathe.
 
There are a lot of instances in the book where it is evident that you have been affected by an incident. While recollecting those incidents, were you able to retain the objectivity treating it as a piece of non-fiction or did emotions get the better of you?   
No, I’m not interested in objectivity. Objectivity is a myth. I was writing a novel.   I wasn’t wearing a white coat and conducting an experiment in a lab.

You have started painting to express your deep anguish over the events happening around you. Earlier this year, you did a series commemorating the Delhi riots of 2020. A new book on your paintings is also on the schedule for the next year. Tell us more about this facet of your life.  
To draw or paint is to learn to look more closely. To observe. It is a part of what I do also as a writer. Another part of me wants to paint because I haven’t been trained in it, and it exposes me to challenges, and I like this vulnerability.
 
Your novel talks about slow news. We are living in a time when news is shouted and not read on our TV screens. In such a time, how can one adopt slow news? Where to look for it?
Where to look for it? Clearly, in the pages of my novel.

SHORT TAKES

Your favourite contemporary.
Teju Cole

A genre you will never explore. 
The kind of Harry Potter Hindu mythology that are popular among some readers.

A book gifted by you the most number of times.
A Lover’s Discourse by Roland Barthes 

Life’s mantra in a sentence.
Write every day and walk every day.

Has Fake News become a way of life? 
Yes, I’m not lying.

A literary figure whom you admire.
Sarveshwar Dayal Saksena

Read A Time Outside this Time because...
It tells you what it means to be alive today.

A Time Outside This Time
By: Amitava Kumar
Publisher: Aleph
Pages: 226
Price: Rs 699
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amitava Kumar A Time Outside A Time Outside This Time
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp