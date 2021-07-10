STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The courageous world of Teejan Bai

Karthik navigates through the performing artiste’s life who suffered from prejudices prevalent in Indian society both as a woman and for her tribal background of hailing from a Bhil subgroup.

Lavanya Karthik, a pioneer in creating engaging books, has come up with Teejan Bai: The Girl Who Loved to Sing a biography of the world-renowned singer who is an exponent of Pandavani, a narrative singing of epic Mahabharata.

Karthik wrote and illustrated the book in Bhil style. Previously the author has created books like Neel on Wheels, A Walk with Thambi and The Lion’s Feast and alongside the Ninja Nani series. Excerpts from an exclusive interview with The Morning Standard:

Could you elaborate on your engagement with Teejan Bai?
I first encountered Teejan Bai on a grainy television set, back in the late ‘80s, when I was still in school. I remember being electrified by her performance, her powerful voice, her expressive face. She didn’t just sing or narrate a story, she became its characters Bheema one moment, Draupadi the next. Her life, when I read about her several years later, was even more remarkable a story of courage and perseverance against formidable odds. Her story stayed with me as I grew up and began writing, and when I pitched the idea for the series that was to become the Dreamers, I knew hers was the first story I wanted to tell.

What led you to pen a book on her?
Hers is the story of a Dalit woman single-handedly building a life and name for herself, despite the odds of poverty, illiteracy, casteism, misogyny, stacked against her. She did it all alone, since age 13, when even her family and community turned against her. I believe we all have much to learn from Teejan’s story, her bravery and resilience, her passion and devotion to her craft. Even as an adult, she faced a fair amount of hardship to reach the position she is in today. This is a story demanding to be told, and I am fortunate to have found the opportunity to do so with this series.

Where do you seek the inspiration for writing children’s books?
I find inspiration everywhere in people and places around me, stray bits of conversation, a look, a smile. Mostly, I try to hold on to how I felt as a child in different situations. In the case of this book, my inspiration was a fragment of a memory from several decades ago, of this vibrant woman with a tanpura in her hand bringing the Mahabharata to life with just her voice.

How has writing for children impacted your life?
I think of writing for children as my calling. It gives me the greatest joy, but it is also exhausting as I battle knotted plotlines, chase elusive ideas, doggedly wade through quagmires of edits, as I craft a story. I am constantly writing, be it at my desk, or in notebooks by my bedside or in my head when I go for a run. You might say writing for children pretty much is my life.

What are you working on next?
I am writing and illustrating for the next two books in the Dreamers series. I have forthcoming books with Eklavya, Pratham and Ektara. On the backburner are the next book in the Ninja Nani series and future books in the Dreamers series for which I am researching.

