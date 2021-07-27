STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Indian-origin author Sunjeev Sahota among 13 contenders for fiction's Booker Prize

The 2021 longlist or 'The Booker Dozen' of 13 novels was unveiled on Tuesday after judges evaluated 158 novels published in the UK or Ireland between October 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021.

Published: 27th July 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Booker Prize

The 2021 Booker Prize contenders. (Photo | Booker Prize Official Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: Indian-origin British author Sunjeev Sahota is among the 13 authors longlisted for the prestigious 2021 Booker Prize for fiction for his novel 'China Room', alongside Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro and Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Powers.

The 2021 longlist or "The Booker Dozen" of 13 novels was unveiled on Tuesday after judges evaluated 158 novels published in the UK or Ireland between October 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021.

Sahota, 40, who was 2015 Booker Prize nominee for The Year of the Runaways, is on the longlist for the 50,000-pound (USD 69,000) prize for his novel "China Room", inspired in part by the author's own family history.

Britain's Ishiguro, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2017, is among this year's 'Booker dozen' for 'Klara and the Sun,' a novel about love and humanity narrated by a solar-powered android.

It is the fourth Booker nomination for Ishiguro, who won the prize in 1989 for 'The Remains of the Day.'

American author Powers is nominated for 'Bewilderment,' about an astrobiologist and his neurodivergent son.

Powers won the Pulitzer for fiction in 2019 for the eco-epic 'The Overstory,' which was also a Booker Prize finalist.

Other Booker contenders on this year's list include A Passage North, Anuk Arudpragasam; Second Place, Rachel Cusk, The Promise, Damon Galgut; The Sweetness of Water, Nathan Harris, An Island, Karen Jennings; A Town Called Solace, Mary Lawson; No One is Talking About This, Patricia Lockwood; The Fortune Men, Nadifa Mohamed; Great Circle, Maggie Shipstead and Light Perpetual, Francis Spufford.

The 13 books on this year's longlist were chosen by the judging panel: historian Maya Jasanoff (chair); writer and editor Horatia Harrod; actor Natascha McElhone; twice Booker-shortlisted novelist and professor Chigozie Obioma; and writer and former Archbishop Rowan Williams.

Historian Jasanoff, who is chairing this year's judging panel, said, "One thing that unites these books is their power to absorb the reader in an unusual story, and to do so in an artful, distinctive voice.

Many of them consider how people grapple with the past - whether personal experiences of grief or dislocation or the historical" legacies of enslavement, apartheid, and civil war.

"Many examine intimate relationships placed under stress, and through them meditate on ideas of freedom and obligation, or on what makes us human.

It's particularly resonant during the pandemic to note that all of these books have important things to say about the nature of community, from the tiny and secluded to the unmeasurable expanse of cyberspace" Jasanoff said in a statement.

A six-book shortlist will be announced on September 14, and the winner will be crowned on November 3 during a ceremony in London.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Booker Prize
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp