Finding a leader within: Author Sreedhar Bevara recounts life struggles

Author Sreedhar Bevara's life is an inspirational story. He moved out of the shackles of poverty by grabbing every possible opportunity that came his way.

"I repeatedly failed in college exams, and with the circumstances turning difficult, had to find alternatives to survive. I initially worked as a street vendor, then at a poultry farm and later as a waiter at Taj Hotel for a good number of years before making it back to college again," says Bevara.

After college, Bevara did his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad and then quickly rose up the corporate ladder, working with different MNCs. And these are the struggles he tells us in his book Moment of Signal. "The book is all about finding a leader in you by being alert to the signals around you," he says.

"And, I owe it all to my elder brother Murali who advised me to pursue higher studies. Unfortunately, he is no more with us," says Bevara, who started a charity, BMR Trust, in his (Murali's) name after his death in 2017, to help the needy.

How did writing happen? Which was the first piece you wrote?

Writing was a hobby, and my teachers in school always encouraged me. At 13, I wrote a short story and sent it to Chandamama (a popular children's storybook) in the hope that it would be published.

The story was rejected, but they wrote back to me in a postcard appreciating my effort, which encouraged me to take up writing more seriously. Thereafter, I wrote some stage plays, poetry and short stories.

Who inspires you to write?

Inspiration comes from within, and also reading other books. It can be triggered through one’s own life experiences, coming across inspiring stories of great leaders as also from the thought-provoking conversations with others. I feel a good thought and a good word, both can have a tremendous impact.

What are the challenges that you face while writing?

The biggest challenge in writing is to translate ideas into meaningful and impactful words on paper. Collating ideas that have clarity, flow and structure which readers can follow effortlessly is a huge task.

Also, writing every day, even if a few sentences, works the best for me as it helps me keep my thought process moving like a stream with fresh ideas, but it is something very challenging as it is not easy to remain consistent.

Which all books left a deep impact on you?

There are majorly two: My Experiments With Truth by Mahatma Gandhi and Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda. However, others like Fountainhead by Ayn Rand, Alchemist by Paulo Coelho, Who Moved My Cheese by Dr Spencer Johnson, Winning by Jack Welch, Future Shock by Alvyn Toffler, Denial by Richard S Tedlow, and The Leader Without Title by Robin Sharma all left lasting impressions on my approach towards life.

What are you busy writing these days?

I am busy writing Bright Morning Rise and Custodians as part of The Infallible Trident. While Bright Morning Rise is about stories on life coaching, management techniques and leadership direction, the Custodians is about the final war between the ultimate powers of technology and mythology in a race as to who should have control of the universe.

I am also in talks with production houses that have evinced interest in turning my other book The Roaring Lambs into a film.

