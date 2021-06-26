STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

‘Each person’s body reacts to ingredients differently’

Written by Michael Swamy a chef, food stylist, food writer and travel photographer the book promotes healthy eating habits, and ensures the disease doesn’t mean depriving yourself of tasty food.

Published: 26th June 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

The Diabetic Cookbook

The Diabetic Cookbook

By Express News Service

Alongside 70 distinct recipes, the new book titled The Diabetic Cookbook offers familiar dishes to people suffering from diabetes.

Written by Michael Swamy a chef, food stylist, food writer and travel photographer the book promotes healthy eating habits, and ensures the disease doesn’t mean depriving yourself of tasty food.

An interview:

Give us an insight into the book.
The need of the hour is fine food, and how do we define ‘fine food’ that is not detrimental to one’s health? The rise of lifestyle diseases is heavily upon us. The connection with nature has disappeared with modernisation. As chefs, we have a responsibility of what we serve our guests. The journey of changing one’s palate and creating healthier menus without calling them healthy is a challenge these days.

The modern cook or diner needs to know is that talking about food is not just about talking about recipes. It’s talking about the geographic nature of an ingredient. The seasonality of an ingredient and what changes happen to the body during each season. This book follows a vegan trend, but there are also recipes for a paleo diet. There was a time long ago when humans were gatherers and hunters. They ate and grew foods that were from the region, which made their bodies holistic and healthier.

What led you to create these dishes?
Each person’s body reacts to ingredients differently. The recipes in the book were about taking the familiar and tweaking them by adding a healthy quotient into them.

Could you share with us a couple of stories of people who have reversed their diabetes?
My friend’s mum, Mrs Jayshree Savkar, is a part of a group that follows a regime set by a famous diabetologist from Pune, and she was able to reverse her diabetes by following certain diets and cooking habits. I used to discuss some of the ideas she had and have implemented some of these thoughts behind the philosophy of reversing one’s diabetes into the book.

Given the pandemic, what would be your suggestions to people suffering from diabetes?
Diabetes does not only come from sugar-rich food. In fact, all foods have some level of sugar. My mother’s diabetes arose from stress about work and teaching. The pandemic has also raised stress levels, leading to stress eating and very little/no exercise.

Please comment on building sustainable food habits.
A change in the diet is definitely called for in times to come. Eating less seafood and meats is the next step in food security and sustainability. Food that has travelled over long distances has used up many carbon miles. The consumption of government and business-controlled foods like milk, meat, and sugar needs to stop. It is when we stop consuming these ingredients that one will make a culinary impact on climate change. It’s not just chefs who can bring about this change, but the large sector of home cooks who are being careful about what they eat and its impact on the global scene.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Diabetic Cookbook
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp