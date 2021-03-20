STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Voices that matter

Ten years after his bestseller debut fiction novel Shit Happens — Desi Boy in America, author and columnist Karan Puri drops his new read #Me- Too.

Published: 20th March 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Karan Puri

Karan Puri

By Express News Service

Ten years after his bestseller debut fiction novel Shit Happens — Desi Boy in America, author and columnist Karan Puri drops his new read #Me- Too. Triggered by the revolutionary movement of the same name that gave voice to many an otherwise apprehensive woman, the book delves deeper into the darkest crevices of the many scarred women, men and transgender individuals in rural as well as urban settings.

The Delhibased author takes us through the experiences that led to the book. Excerpts:

While it’s evident that the #MeToo movement triggered the idea of the book, why did it take so long for the book to release given that the movement is almost a couple of years old now?
I believe that this issue will stay relevant and we need to dig deeper about the reasons why it is happening. I decided to write a book and penetrate the core of the dark stories of men and women and even transgender individuals in both rural and urban landscapes. A lot of research went into the book. Each of these stories is incredibly different and unique, written without any prejudices (that perceive only women as more vulnerable, men as more callous, and vice versa).

#MeToo was majorly about women but your book goes beyond them and talks about everyone who has been a victim...
Yes, a lot of research went into choosing the stories as I wanted to include women from different sections of society, from young to old, corporate to homemakers, struggling actors, and uneducated women. I have always been intrigued by the issues faced by women and transgender individuals in our society. I started interviewing a few people who had gone through such issues and it took a while to concretise the whole narrative. Writing short stories is not an easy task and I take pride in the fact that I was able to reflect on a matter of significance.

How challenging was it to draft the experiences of people?
It took me a while to write and research. My interviewees were apprehensive at first; they got comfortable sharing their feelings once I met them. I call them survivors because they dealt with their inner fears and yet, stood tall while they revealed their trauma loud and clear.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shit happens Desi boy in america Karan Puri
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp