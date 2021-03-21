STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

'The Time of the Peacock' book review: Small and Swell

In the Delhi publishing world, where everyone knows everybody, down to the colour of one’s socks, the book takes one through the Indian literary scene.

Published: 21st March 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Author Siddharth Chowdhury

Siddharth Chowdhury

By Ganesh Saili
Express News Service

"Good things come in small packages!" the petite Shanaaz Kapadia, a dear friend from another lifetime, another incarnation, always reminded me. Her words still ring in my ears. "True! True!" I nod as I hold this slim volume of Siddharth Chowdhury's The Time of the Peacock, adding: "More than a handful is a waste!"

At the book launch of 'Best in Show: The Peacock Book of Indo-Anglian Fiction', John Nair, managing editor, Peacock India, throws a party to end all parties. All the literary stars are going to be there: the Seths, the Roys, the Chaudharis, among others. And into this haloed gathering walks Nair's old friend, Ritwik Ray, the slightly off-kilter bard of Patna, with a new novel in hand: 'Godse Chowk'. Mayhem ensues.

In the Delhi publishing world, where everyone knows everybody, down to the colour of one’s socks, the book takes one through the Indian literary scene. It is loosely slotted into three parts. It takes the reader through the paces of the Indian publishing world as seen through the mirage of Delhi. 

Only the naïve would believe that all it takes to write a good book is just good writing! So much else is poured into the witches' brew: There is marketing; there is politics and there is, after all, the bubbling mind of the book buyer.

We imagine board meetings of publishers, marketers sending out review copies and editors cracking their heads over a manuscript. But there is much more vogue, drama, stratagem and powerplay that goes into making the perfect book that comes out into the market.

The book is structured to show you the publishing world’s complexity. First, the editor plans an extravagant party for what he is sure is going to be a bestselling book by a Dalit author.

Then the second part takes you through the gamut of the successful writer being flocked by interviews and praiseworthy reviews. But no one is sure whether the new book will have the magic of the first one.

The last part is the tale of an author whose sales graph once placed on the wall, no longer looks like a jet taking off. Those who enter this Dantesque world do so at their own peril. It’s a world of dog eat dog where only the fittest can survive. And they have to learn to be content and learn to peep into the abyss.

Chowdhury's prose is deceptively simple as he probes the fault lines of the publishing industry; the crass materialism of a book launch that makes a publisher look much more than just money-bags or an ATM. Eminently readable!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddharth Chowdhury The Time of the Peacock The Time of the Peacock review
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp