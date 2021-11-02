STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Sudha Murty's new book Diwali gift for kids

'The Sage with Two Horns' is the fifth and last book in Murty's 'Unusual Tales from mythology' series featuring kings and queens, gods and goddesses, sages and extraordinary men and women of wisdom.

Published: 02nd November 2021 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Philanthropist and writer Sudha Murty. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: One of India's favourite authors Sudha Murty has a Diwali gift for children - her latest book "The Sage with Two Horns" in which she tells numerous lesser-known and fascinating stories that have been lost in the pages of Indian mythology.

This is the fifth and last book of her 'Unusual Tales from mythology' series featuring kings and queens, gods and goddesses, sages and extraordinary men and women of wisdom.

It is the follow up to "The Man from the Egg", "Serpent's Revenge", "The Upside-Down King" and "The Daughter from the Wishing Tree".

Over the five volumes, Murty has gone through different versions of the Ramayana, the Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita in different states and languages.

"They may seem to differ in many ways, but the thread remains the same in all versions. Some supporting characters mentioned in mythology have their own stories to tell with their own perspectives of life," she says.

Each book is independent of the other but even together, they are far from being exhaustive, she writes.

Published by Puffin, the book has illustrations by Priyankar Gupta.

"The Sage with Two Horns" has stories ranging from quarrels among gods and the follies of great sages to the benevolence of kings and the virtues of ordinary mortals.

Murty says there is a powerful force in the universe that can be called by any name.

"This force is an eternal witness of our deeds, both good and bad, and is always there to guide us if we pay attention to it and listen to it carefully," she says.

Murty has written novels, technical books, travelogues, collections of short stories and non-fiction pieces, and bestselling books for children.

According to Sohini Mitra, associate publisher at Penguin Random House India, there could be no better way to celebrate and soak in the festive spirit than experiencing the joy of a well-told story by the ever-favourite Sudha Murty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudha Murty The sage with two horns Sudha Murty stories Sudha Murty Unusual Tales from Mythology series
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp