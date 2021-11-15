STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Ex-IAS officer's book takes a new look into inner workings of Indian bureaucracy

Each of the 29 standalone chapters is a narrative crafted using anecdotes blending with insights and opinion, unique perspectives and transformative ideas.

Published: 15th November 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Former IAS officer Jatish Chandra Mohanty launches his book 'Breaking Through New Earth' at the 'Valley of Words Literary Festival'

(From left) Former IAS officer Jatish Chandra Mohanty launches his book 'Breaking Through New Earth' at the 'Valley of Words Literary Festival'. (Photo| EPS)

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second day of the Valley of Words Literary Festival, conducted at the MCR-HRD Institute in Jubilee Hills, had a charming mix of readings and discussions to mark a serene Sunday.

The event saw the release of 'Breaking Through New Earth' by retired IAS officer Jatish Chandra Mohanty. The book, in Mohanty's own words, is a new take on the inner workings of the Indian bureaucracy. Each of the 29 standalone chapters is a narrative crafted using anecdotes blending with insights and opinion, unique perspectives and transformative ideas.

A rather jovial Mohanty revealed that writing the book happened because he had time at hand during the pandemic. "Time and push from people got me to write the book. I wondered why anybody would want to listen to me but the many people around (me), convinced me that a lot of IAS aspirants could learn from (me) just merely sharing my experiences," he said. 

Mohanty was particular about the book not being just a memoir, but spoke about the messages one could infer. "The entire book stemmed from my recollection of the past three decades that I had never jotted down before. So I’m lucky to have a good memory," he stated. 

Saying that the process of writing the book was smooth and not tiresome like he had presumed it to be, he said, "People asked if it was painful to talk about my failures, if any, but I hadn’t touched anything there. In fact, it was nostalgic throughout, when I spoke about the times I slept with my hundred-inch-long wired phone next to my pillow just to be able to take calls from 8 pm to 7 am as the Babri Masjid ‘poisoned water’ rumour (unfolded)." 

The event also saw the reading and discussion of several other books including Ratna Dholi: The Best Stories of Dhumketu (translated from Gujarati by Jenny Bhatt), Loki Takes Guard by Menaka Raman, Gravepyres School For The Recently Deceased by Anita Roy, Ogd by Anushka Ravishankar, Phoenix in the Sky by Indira Ananthakrishnan and The Secret Life of Debbie G by Vibha Batra and Kalyani Ganapati.  Most of these books are evidently for children and young adults, hence the decision to talk about them on Children’s Day. 

One of the most engaging discussions was on Menaka Raman's book Loki Takes Guard. The book talks about a young girl who loves cricket, but is held back by society and its traditional values. Raman has written the book in first-person which was lauded by panellists for rightly mimicking the language of an 11-year-old without sounding like a 'wannabe cool aunty trying to give a message'. 

"Being a mother to two preteen boys, it was a tough challenge as I had to fight the temptation to bring in some sort of a moral agenda," said Raman. The panellists also spoke about the two-faced celebrations and restrictions that a girl has to follow when she menstruates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Valley of Words Literary Festival Jatish Chandra Mohanty MCR HRD Institute Breaking Through New Earth
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp