INTERVIEW| Always focus on your writing, not fame: Novoneel Chakraborty

Smitha Verma By

Express News Service

What triggered you to write Whisper to Me Your Lies around a serial killer?

I was planning to get into the crime thriller genre for some time now. And thought to address the genre with a serial killer story which has a twisted emotional core. Generally, I like my novels to have a certain character development vis-a-vis the plot. I did the same in this one as well.

What kind of research went into this book which talks of loneliness?

It's a fictional tale which I’ve knitted. Though, during my research, I did read about real-life serial killers, watched movies based on real killings as I wanted to know the modus operandi used by serial killers.

Your books are fast-paced. How much time do you spend on a book?

The physical writing part takes about three to four months but knitting it all in my mind and in my notebook happens over a year or so for every book. Only when I think I am ready in my mind that I sit down to write it.

Tell us about your books that have been adapted into web shows?

The Stranger Trilogy of mine has been adapted into a web series on the OTT platform, MX Player. It has been well received with over 450 million-plus hits. Black Suits You has been adapted to a hit series on Alt Balaji. Few more are in the development stage, for series and film.

Did the pandemic or the lockdown affect you as a writer?

Even though people think writers just need a space to write, which invariably is his home, in the pandemic knowing that I won’t be able to go out much, kind of played with my mind. It slowed down my writing process for a couple of months. But, being a writer, the virtues of patience help and willpower always comes in handy. Pandemic was no different in that sense when it came to writing.

Have you read anything in the recent past that has stayed with you?

That would be Murakami's short story collection Men Without Women.

Your advice for a newcomer?

Always focus on your writing, not fame. Don’t be rigid about your conclusions.

What's next?

Penning the sequel to one of my initial novels right now.