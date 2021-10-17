'Dirty Women' book review: Malicious Melodrama

Ganesh Saili By

Express News Service

Here comes a crime thriller with a difference. It's way beyond your average who-dun-it when four-year-old Tara disappears from her own home in Calcutta one night in 2002. What draws the author's attention is the media circus that focuses not on the crime but turns the pages of the private life of Drishti Sengupta, who happens to be a singer of note and a single mother.

If only more attention could have been paid to the investigation what has happened and that too not in some forgotten village but in a posh upmarket area, within an impregnable apartment complex. Madhumita Bhattacharyya explores what happens when the whole town stops to watch, to gape mouth shamelessly ajar, and to walk away from it in the end without nary a shrug.

Of course, the cops are clueless as to what has really happened - they cannot make up their minds as to whether it is a real crime or not. Has there been a kidnapping or are they dealing with a murder? They seem to lurch from one bungling to the other. Instead of making frenetic efforts to find the child, they hone their skills in trying to pin the crime on Drishti herself.

Dirty Women unfolds in two timelines - one begins 2002, while the other is a contemporary 'true crime' book-within-the-book written by Ahana, a young journalist who finds herself plonk in the middle of the case.

The real tragedy is twin-fold: that a child has gone missing, and that the whole city comes together to demolish a woman whose only crime seems to be her wish to live life on her own terms.

You will find that despite the poet admonishing us with 'Hope is the thing with feathers/ That perches in the soul!' there is little to dispel the gloom when everybody seems to be a part of the witch-hunt or an obsession over who is Tara's father.

The crime happened at a time when the 24x7 news cycle was just being born and we were getting our first taste of sensational news. What can be better than watching other people’s lives in crisis behind the safety of locked doors?

The case has all the elements of a news drama: tragedy, love, sex and money. It could have happened to your average man-on-the-road, anywhere, anytime.

From being someone who was People Like Us, she is turned into People Like Them because of her being a singer with a slightly salacious past. It was as if the whole city has ganged up to pillory her seated in the comfort of their homes.

A well-written thriller that comfortably fits into the category of a feminist crime novel.