STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

New book revisiting Mahatma Gandhi's assassination to launch on October 1

Talking about the book, the author duo,  Appu Esthose Suresh and Priyanka Kotamraju, said that it presents new evidence that goes against popular narrative.

Published: 01st September 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A new book based on previously unseen intelligence reports and police records of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination will release on October 1, publisher HarperCollins India announced on Wednesday.

Written by investigative journalist Appu Esthose Suresh and Gates Cambridge scholar Priyanka Kotamraju, "The Murderer, the Monarch and the Fakir" recreates the circumstances of Gandhi's murder, the events leading up to it and the investigation afterwards.

Relying on investigative journalism and new evidence set in an academic framework, the book examines the potential role of "princely states, hypermasculinity and a militant right-wing in the context of a nation that had just won her independence".

Talking about the book, the author duo said that it presents new evidence that goes against popular narrative.

"Arguably modern India's biggest political development, the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi finds a desultory mention in our history textbooks.....This holds relevance today as in recent years, we have become preoccupied with either vigorously opposing or enthusiastically supporting the rehabilitation of central figures of the conspiracy, whereas our real aim should be the rehabilitation, critically and empathetically, of Gandhian thought," they said.

They added that the book is an attempt to understand the political assassination in the context of new evidence to unpack its significance for our present and future.

Mahatma Gandhi's assassination was a cataclysmic event for a newly independent nation, the resonances of which remain till today.

At a time when India is celebrating her seventy-fifth year of independence, it is imperative that we try and uncover more of the truth behind the murder of one of the country's foremost founding fathers," Swati Chopra, executive editor, HarperCollins India, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi HarperCollins India Priyanka Kotamraju Appu Esthose Suresh The Murderer the Monarch and the Fakir Mahatma Gandhi's assassination
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp