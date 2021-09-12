STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

"Have grown along with my characters": Sudha Nair on her journey as a writer

Author Sudha Nair also recommends five must-read books "that would not only change your own perspective but also give you a fresh one were you to go back to them sometime in life."

Published: 12th September 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

books, book

For representational purposes

By Sudha Nair
Express News Service

Not long ago, I read a line by author Shashi Deshpande in her autobiography: “I knew my life could no longer be contained within the four walls of my home. I knew that I wanted something more, that this life of a wife, mother and homemaker, however satisfying it was, was not enough.” When I read those lines, they made me realise that those were my very feelings. I was at the crossroads of my life as a wife, mother, and homemaker. I desired creative expression, to voice my thoughts and feelings, to pen subjects that resonated with me, and to give words to the lens through which I saw the world.

Thus began my journey as a writer. I bring a close-knit vibe to my books, which capture friendships and strong family connections. My journey as a writer started with short stories over a decade ago. Over the years, I’ve written several stories that are very dear to my heart—in almost all, it is relationships that play a central role. As the writer of these stories, I have also grown along with my characters—from being the quiet, sensitive, introvert to someone who hopes her voice will impact readers, and inspire them to enter fictional worlds that are imperfect and characters that are flawed yet remarkably relatable and identifiable.

I write about normal, everyday characters that are vulnerable, empathetic, and want to bring a change in their lives. Hope is the underlying theme of my stories, which reflect the realities and problems with our current society and offer a glimpse of a better world with greater possibilities. I’ve been an avid reader all my life but a lot of my reading choices changed when I became a writer. I read classics and I’ve been reading contemporary fiction in all genres. I can now appreciate better as a writer and can infuse thoughts in a better way into my own writing.

I would leave you with five must-read books that would not only change your own perspective but also give you a fresh one were you to go back to them sometime in life.

The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilnert The Storied Life of AJ Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin The Last Letter from Your Lover by Jojo Moyes The Interpreter of Maladies by Jhumpa Lahiri

The author is out with her new book with Penguin, Strictly at Work. 

sudha@sudhanair.com
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudha Nair Shashi Deshapande Strictly At Work Penguin Randomhouse
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp