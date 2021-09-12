"Have grown along with my characters": Sudha Nair on her journey as a writer

Sudha Nair By

Express News Service

Not long ago, I read a line by author Shashi Deshpande in her autobiography: “I knew my life could no longer be contained within the four walls of my home. I knew that I wanted something more, that this life of a wife, mother and homemaker, however satisfying it was, was not enough.” When I read those lines, they made me realise that those were my very feelings. I was at the crossroads of my life as a wife, mother, and homemaker. I desired creative expression, to voice my thoughts and feelings, to pen subjects that resonated with me, and to give words to the lens through which I saw the world.

Thus began my journey as a writer. I bring a close-knit vibe to my books, which capture friendships and strong family connections. My journey as a writer started with short stories over a decade ago. Over the years, I’ve written several stories that are very dear to my heart—in almost all, it is relationships that play a central role. As the writer of these stories, I have also grown along with my characters—from being the quiet, sensitive, introvert to someone who hopes her voice will impact readers, and inspire them to enter fictional worlds that are imperfect and characters that are flawed yet remarkably relatable and identifiable.

I write about normal, everyday characters that are vulnerable, empathetic, and want to bring a change in their lives. Hope is the underlying theme of my stories, which reflect the realities and problems with our current society and offer a glimpse of a better world with greater possibilities. I’ve been an avid reader all my life but a lot of my reading choices changed when I became a writer. I read classics and I’ve been reading contemporary fiction in all genres. I can now appreciate better as a writer and can infuse thoughts in a better way into my own writing.

I would leave you with five must-read books that would not only change your own perspective but also give you a fresh one were you to go back to them sometime in life.

The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilnert The Storied Life of AJ Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin The Last Letter from Your Lover by Jojo Moyes The Interpreter of Maladies by Jhumpa Lahiri

The author is out with her new book with Penguin, Strictly at Work.

sudha@sudhanair.com

