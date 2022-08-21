Home Lifestyle Books

INTERVIEW | ‘I have always been interested in creative writing': Deepti Naval

Deepti Naval tells Devapriya Sanyal why she chose to write about her childhood, and how it shaped her career in cinema.

Published: 21st August 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Deepti Naval

Deepti Naval

By Devapriya sanyal
Express News Service

What prompted you to write about your childhood rather than your journey in cinema?

I wrote my first book in 1981. It was a collection of poems called Namha Namha. After that, another collection, Black Wind and other Poems, came out. Then there was a book of short stories, titled The Mad Tibetan: Stories From Then and Now. I have always been a writer and a poet. This is my first memoir. I am not interested in writing biographies because it has the feeling of ‘been there, done that’. I might write about my journey through cinema, but it will not be an autobiography. This is the first time that I am writing about my childhood because I have always been interested in creative writing. I didn’t want to write about how I got this film or that film. It was my desire to do a literary piece of work, which prompted me to write this book.

In the book, your memories of Amritsar also paint a socio-political picture of the two decades of your life. Would you like to elaborate on that?

Amritsar is the city in which I grew up in. A… a border town will always be a border town––it will always be impacted by stories of Partition and the  Hindu-Muslim tragedy that happened. The Holocaust and the horrors of it are what is recounted time and again. Although, in my own home, we were never told any gory details about Partition. But one had the sense of Lahore being 50 kms away.That proximity with the border was not a thing of imagination; it was just that it was right there. The impact of Partition on refugees were stories that we would hear all the time from the neighbours or from friends’ families––how Master Tara Singh came down Mall Road galloping on his steed, brandishing a sword. My childhood had to be placed in a way that the readers understood the geography, and why the history of Partition was so important in my childhood.

Tell us about the title of the book?

The title didn’t come to the book first. I was writing and in the initial phase, where I describe the ambience of the house I grew up in and the neighbourhood, is when I wrote the phrase. These are the sights, sounds and smells of the country––a country called childhood. And it was my editor who caught on to it and said this is what you are going to call your book.

Did you draw upon your childhoood experiences when you embarked on your acting career?
Not so consciously. In acting, we don’t take up anything consciously. I am sure that I wouldn’t have figured out how I was going to play Shakti (in Shakti: The Power), in my confrontation with Nana Patekar where I scream at him and call him names in a scene, if I hadn’t known Deoli, the woman from Mochistan
(a character in the book). Somewhere, at the back of my mind, I knew that Deoli would lambast her husband every night he came home drunk. Hers would be the last voice that we would hear as we slept on the rooftop. That voice of her reprimanding her husband stayed with me and when I got to play a woman like her, I didn’t think consciously of Deoli, it cameto me.

Who are your favourite authors?

I am not somebody who reads all the time, because my time is divided between so many things. After reading Ben Okri, I went on to (Haruki) Murakami and I am enjoying him so much now. I am also trying to get used to audio books. Someday, I would like to do a narration of my book also as an audio book. There is a wonderful narration of Hemingway’s Old Man and the Sea, which I listen to because my mother was extremely fond of that book and would read out passages to us from time to time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namha Namha Deepti Naval Devapriya Sanyal
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp