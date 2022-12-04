Home Lifestyle Books

'Sisterhood economy: Of, by and for Women' by Shaili Chopra: Lamentations of Indian women

In revisiting these issues, the author argues that India can become a superpower only if it treats its women better, helping them become more visible and heard.

By Devapriya sanyal
The title of Shaili Chopra’s new book, Sisterhood Economy: Of, By and For Women, is self-explanatory.  In the vein of Black sisterhood, advocated, in the West, by bell hooks and many other writers over the years, this book looks at the needs and wants of women and what enables their empowerment as a community in the social context of India.

Written in a conversational tone and backed by data, the founder of the digital platform She:ThePeople sheds light on some of the unsavoury issues ailing the Indian woman—from the gender pay gap, workplace harassment and poor healthcare services, to unpaid housework and caregiving.

While this is certainly not the first book to deal with such subjects, it is the thought-provoking perspective with which the author approaches the concerns of the women in the country that makes it an important read.

In ‘Curse of the Saasu Ma’, for instance, Chopra writes about the critical eye through which the daughter- and mother-in-law relationship has been conventionally perceived while upholding the significance of supportive mothers-in-law in determining the achievements of their daughters-in-law. Interesting and quirky, this section features several real-life stories.

In the chapter on housework and unpaid labour, the author raises the seminal question, “will paid housework to relegate women permanently as homemakers and further discourage them from having careers and aiming for high-paying jobs?”, making readers look at this often recommended solution in a new light. The intriguing titling of the chapters also goes a long way in keeping the readers engaged—‘Dear Parents, Stop Raising Gharelu Daughters’, ‘Single and Rocking It’, ‘Bechari’, ‘Badass or Bitch’.

A major chunk of the book, as is evident from the title, is dedicated to the challenges faced by women in the economic sector, and how society as well as governmental policies have, time and again, proved to be an impediment in the financial emancipation of Indian women. It contains personal recollections as well as interviews with successful women from different walks of life. In ‘Beauty Parlour Economics’, Chopra offers a sneak peek into the workings of the grooming industry. There is expectedly, also a chapter on
the sexual desires of women titled, ‘The Big O’.

In revisiting these issues, the author argues that India can become a superpower only if it treats its women better, helping them become more visible and heard. This book is obviously a must-read for all women, including those looking for advancement in professional sectors, as well as homemakers and caregivers. It is also a book for men who, Chopra says, can make powerful allies by not perpetuating the stereotypes.

