Home Lifestyle Books

'The Book of Bihari Literature': A love letter to the homeland

Classic literature in any culture has an emotive, visceral connection.

Published: 11th December 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

books, book

Image used for representational purposes

By Nandita Bose
Express News Service

At a time when the spoken language of the world’s once most powerful nation-state, Magahi, is midway to the fates of Sanskrit and Pali, it is an undiluted joy to find stories and poems in Magahi, Maithili, Bhojpuri, Bajjika, Hindi, and Urdu in this anthology, The Book of Bihari Literature.

It requires unmitigated bravery to try and capture the literature of a place with impermanent boundaries. How does one choose which work must represent an entire culture? The editor, Abhay K, carves out a path, leverages his extensive knowledge of writing from Bihar, and cleverly presents a deep, historical sweep, and through the words of the poets and authors, alternate sociological realities of ages past reveal themselves. Thus, the greatest strategist born in India, Kautilya, finds space for his cryptic worldly advice just as the great Baba Nagarjun, whose poetry fuses beauty into the political. 

The book admits it is no comprehensive compendium of a culture’s literature, but a sampler––a starting point to alert readers to what riches lie beyond the veil of languages similar to spoken Hindi, yet only limited to native readers. The editor has juxtaposed poems with short stories or chosen extracts from larger works with the aim of providing the vastest possible tasting menu. It is no mean feat to assimilate 61 disparate works into a slim volume.

Classic literature in any culture has an emotive, visceral connection. The oldest poems in the book written in Pali by nuns Mutta and Sumangalmata, and collected in an ancient anthology called Therigatha in the sixth century BCE, both express the rapture of being free, either in terms of spiritual bliss or in death. The Travels of Dean Mahomed is a precious relic. It is the first book in English published by an Indian. The two poems by Vidyapati are probably the crowning jewels of this volume.

As the collection moves into contemporary writing, it develops greater width. The short stories detail a miniature of a world that lingers all too briefly before being lost in arid reality. Human relationships in current times fill the frame in ‘Today’s Yudhishthir’ by Ravindra Kumar. The quandary of ‘A Hindu Parrot that Flies into a Muslim Home’ is a poignant tale by Surendra Pandey. Whimsical and delightful, the symbiotic bond between Patna and rats takes centre stage in ‘The Rats’ Guide’ by Amitava Kumar.

Arrah, Gaya, Vaishali, Amrapali, Baisath Chanpura, Nalanda, and other unnamed villages with unique stories host the reader. Many lost ways of life––postcards, train travel, pilgrimages, hidden loves––all return in magical ways. Reading through these pages is revisiting the evolution of thought and art on 
the hallowed land of Bihar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
book review The Book of Bihari Literature Abhay K
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp