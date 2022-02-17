STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ram Gopal Verma's 'The Blue Book' is Ramuism in a book

When we say pen, we mean literally. Called RGV The Blue Book, RGV will release it on February 18 at Rock Heights in Shilparamam. 

Published: 17th February 2022

Ram Gopal Verma's RGV The Blue Book.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ram Gopal Varma is one filmmaker whose mind, antics, films and perspectives most fail to get. The maverick has a niche following and one such crazy fan of his ways, after having crossed paths with him, decided to pen a book. When we say pen, we mean literally. Called RGV The Blue Book, RGV will release it on February 18 at Rock Heights in Shilparamam. 

Writer Kanth Risa’s reason for having handwritten this book is pretty simple: he loves his handwriting. He shares, “Everything I’ve written to date are handwritten documents. This book, too, is entirely handwritten — the cover, back, everything, except the bar code, of course. It’s all because I like to keep things natural. I have a lot of time at hand and the gift of patience is the only property I possess.” 

Kanth recalls how his first meeting with RGV went: “I had always wanted to meet RGV. I consider him to be a ‘beautiful’ man. When I crossed paths with him, I told him that I would write a book about him and call it The Blue Book. He asked me why the colour blue and I replied that just like the blue oceans, a blueprint, etc., his philosophy and personality are too vast to be understood and contained.” 

Kanth takes us through the process of writing his book. He says, “I had selected a few videos and watched them with the volume turned off, just so I could study his body language and expressions. I finally put together 41 of his statements which encompasses his life.” Kanth took a year to complete the book.

“Consistency is my biggest strength. I haven’t changed a single letter since my first draft — what’s in the book is all unedited. I read it only after it was scanned and printed,” a proud Kanth shares, adding that his next is about his love for chai.

