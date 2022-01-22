STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Blossom Book House founder Mayi Gowda shaping Bengaluru's cultural landmark for 20 years

As Blossom Book House on Church Street completes 20 years, founder Mayi Gowda speaks on his journey in shaping the book store as a cultural landmark in the city.

Published: 22nd January 2022 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

Blossom Book House founder Mayi Gowda

Blossom Book House founder Mayi Gowda (Photo| EPS)

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: "Blossom's has been an integral part of my book shelf". "Church Street isn’t complete without you". "Only place where the intoxication is due to the smell of a great book collection".

Bibliophiles can't stop sharing their thoughts on social media about their connection with Blossom Book House, which celebrated its 20th anniversary recently. It's business as usual at the store where founder Mayi Gowda is looking after book orders and ensuring they reach readers.

"We had planned to celebrate the occasion by organising a get together for authors and readers and wanted to give away free books. But we have postponed it to May, owing to the COVID-19 situation," says Gowda, who will also be celebrating his birthday in the same month.

For a person, who travelled to Bengaluru from Mysuru in 1995 to study engineering, the very thought of selling books never existed. However, one night in Uparpete, near Majestic, completely changed his life.

"I was looking for a hostel to stay in when I came to the city and found one near Majestic. Every night I observed vendors selling books on the platform. I used to assist them in selling the books for at least three months. I requested them to give me two bags of books to sell elsewhere," says Gowda, who later went on to sell books on the footpath in front of Higginbothams on MG Road in the early 2000 and in two years managed to open his first book store on Church Street.

He started with a mere collection of 1,500 books, predominantly English ones, and now stands at selling nearly 2,500 books every day.

Moreover, Gowda did not inform his parents in Mysuru about his new-found passion for selling books. "I did not inform my parents about the hardships I faced when I came to Bengaluru. I told them about my passion for selling books only in 2002. My parents disapproved of the idea because they wanted me to secure a software job. But when I think about it now, I feel that a software job wouldn’t have given me the same satisfaction as selling books does," says Gowda, who adds authors like Ramachandra Guha, Vivek Shanbagh, Anita Nair, Raghu Karnad frequent his book store.

According to Gowda, the first book he sold in Blossom's was How To Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie to one Jaishankar, who is his oldest customer. He also mentions that there was a serpentine queue at 1 am during the release of the book, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire by JK Rowling. The second to match the craze was only for Dan Brown’s Da Vinci Code, The Lost Symbol.

With COVIDd-19, Gowda is now using the delivery platforms to send across books ordered by customers. With a small footfall these days, Gowda has also amplified his website through which he is generating enough book orders.

"Walking down the streets of MG Road and Brigade Road always takes me back to my early days of selling books on the footpath. I am very elated that even after 20 years, people still consider Blossom's to be the cultural landmark of Bengaluru. In fact, the name Blossom actually signifies my growth from a platform to a big book store," says the 47-year-old.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Blossom Book House Mayi Gowda Bengaluru bibliophiles Bengaluru book store
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp